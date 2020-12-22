Chery teams up with Huawei to develop smart cars

On December 16, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (Chery) and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei) concluded an all-round framework agreement for in-depth cooperation in fields such as cloud computing, big data and smart car solutions, to promote the business development of both sides.

Witnessed by Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery and Wang Jun, President of Huawei’s Smart Car Solutions BU, Gao Xinhua, Vice President of Chery and Chi Linchun, General Manager of Marketing and Sales Service at Huawei’s Smart Car Solutions BU signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, the two sides will carry out all-round cooperation in fields such as electrical and electronic architectures of smart cars, intelligent connection, intelligent cockpit, onboard computing, autonomous driving, intelligent energy and Intelligent Vehicle Cloud Services (IVCS). They will jointly explore 5G-based innovative application scenarios, and develop the technologies of 5G+V2X, vehicle-infrastructure cooperation and autonomous driving. Besides, the two sides will cooperate in big data infrastructure, storage, analysis, high-performance computing and informatization, to help Chery speed up its reform in the big data era.

The intelligent connected vehicle is an outcome of the integration of ICT and the traditional auto industry, and ICT-based software and hardware will play a greater role in the future auto industry, said Wang. In this historical context, Huawei will team up with Chery to develop core ICT technologies and help it make good smart cars. It is believed that the cooperation will promote the development of China’s auto industry. Grasping the consumption trend of future mobility, the two sides will conduct joint exploration and innovation to build software-defined vehicles to create smarter mobility experience for consumers.

Mobile Internet and smart cars have significantly changed more than 100 years of history of the world auto industry, Chery is planning ahead, embracing the changes of the era and accelerating the transformation from traditional vehicles into smart cars and new energy vehicles, said Yin. Huawei is the pride of the Chinese people and its spirit is worth our learning. It is believed that the all-round cooperation between Chery and Huawei will boost the leap of both sides, turn vehicles from mechanical products into software-defined and intelligent products, and help China’s auto industry master core technologies in fields such as software, intelligent cockpit and chip and go global as China’s home appliances and mobile phone industries are doing today.

SOURCE: Chery