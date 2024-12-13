Charité Berlin and BMW Group announce groundbreaking collaboration in automotive health

Partnership aims to enhance driver health and well-being

Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the BMW Group have embarked on a pioneering research partnership in the field of automotive health. This collaboration is designed to leverage cutting-edge technologies to improve the health and well-being of drivers. At the heart of this partnership is the development of methods to predict cardiovascular risks, such as heart attacks and strokes. Advances in artificial intelligence, connected vehicles, and the digitalization of healthcare open new possibilities for collaboration between the automotive and medical industries.

“Through the sensors integrated into vehicles, we can continuously and routinely collect and analyze data, such as information about the health of vehicle occupants,” commented Professor Dr. Heyo K. Kroemer, CEO of Charité Berlin. “In the medium term, this will enable us to achieve significant advances in knowledge that we can utilize to promote health and enhance emergency prevention.”

“BMW and Charité share a commitment to conducting research at the highest level,” added Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development. “In the field of Automotive Health, we are combining our expertise to jointly advance predictive medicine. Our goal is to identify potential health risks for vehicle occupants as early as possible, enabling quicker responses in emergencies. A BMW provides the ideal environment for this with its cutting-edge sensors, actuators, and onboard high-performance computing systems.”

The foundation for the collaboration between Charité Berlin and the BMW Group was established through a Letter of Intent (LoI) signed by Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development, and Professor Dr. Heyo K. Kroemer, CEO of Charité Berlin.

As part of the partnership, experts from Charité and engineers from BMW will collaborate on a variety of projects. These include developing intelligent driver assistance systems, creating data protection-compliant architectures, studying the impact of vehicle parameters on health, and implementing preventative measures to enhance driver well-being. The partners will also explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in conjunction with existing and newly developed vehicle sensors.

SOURCE: BMW Group