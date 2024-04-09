“Charging Site Management” – Elli launches new commercial product

Elli’s all-new product Charging Site Management bundles planning, construction, and operation of charging infrastructure at company sites together with charging hardware and digital software.

The electrification of fleets is a key step in the mobility transition, and with it comes the demand for innovative B2B charging solutions that ensure smooth operation of their business activities. With Charging Site Management, Volkswagen Group subsidiary Elli is launching a completely new B2B product that offers AC and DC charging hardware (including Elli Flexpole, Elli Charger and additional charging hardware from selected partners), integrated software solutions (including Elli Site Management Console and Elli Fleet Management Console), as well as extensive consulting functions. The software solutions focus on a simple plug and play concept and offer all features for the operation of charging infrastructures, including load management. Users have the option of making important changes for their operations at any time via dashboards (e.g. usage periods, average capacity utilization).

We are very proud to now offer companies a customized charging product that relies on state-of-the-art hardware and software solutions. Charging Site Management is a modular product portfolio for fleet operators. Companies choose the scope of charging solutions according to their individual needs,” explains Michael Gotthelf, Vice President Elli Commercial. “Charging solutions for fleets represent a significant leap forward in sustainable mobility and we are committed to helping companies make this transition. We have established the Elli Commercial business unit to adapt faster and better to the requirements of our commercial customers. In addition to our self-developed hardware and software, we have experienced project managers and planners to support our B2B customers. Whether marketing charging infrastructure or charging for employees, our services can be configured according to customer needs.”

In a pioneering partnership, Elli will provide the new Commercial products to the German government’s Autobahn GmbH for the electrification of its company fleet – including the Elli Flexpole, which can be installed easily and flexibly as a fast-charging station up to 150 kW and, thanks to the integrated battery system, can be connected to the low-voltage grid without incurring high costs. This enables Autobahn GmbH to efficiently supply its fleet of electrified vehicles with energy using a state-of-the-art charging solution.

Elli Commercial’s product range benefits from the company’s many years of experience in charging management at Volkswagen Group locations. In total, Elli has been operating over 8,200 charging points at 23 Volkswagen plants and 1,500 retail locations since 2020 and has developed a deep understanding of the specific requirements and challenges that companies and their fleets face in the transition to electric mobility.

SOURCE: Volkswagen