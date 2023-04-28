ChargeUK launches as the voice of the EV charging industry with new figures on the scale of charge point deployment now underway

ChargeUK has today [Friday 28 April] launched as the new trade association for the UK’s EV charging industry. It brings together 18 of the largest companies installing the charge points needed to enable the UK’s switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and the realisation of Net Zero.

Between them the members of ChargeUK have announced they will invest over £6 billion installing and operating new EV charging infrastructure by 2030. They will install tens of thousands of new chargers this year, with the aim of doubling the size of the network through 2023.

As the sector continues to increase the availability of charging and to accelerate investment and delivery, ChargeUK will work collaboratively with government and other stakeholders to break down barriers and shape the policies and regulation needed to enable transition.

As EV take up accelerates, the charging industry operators that make up ChargeUK will have a vital role in helping the UK transition to Net Zero. The UK is among the world’s leading nations for EV infrastructure, offering a key advantage as the world works to achieve its climate goals.

Ian Johnston, Chair of ChargeUK and CEO of Osprey Charging Network, said,

“The formation of ChargeUK is an exciting day and is a demonstration of the electric vehicle charging industry’s growing size and importance to the UK economy. “Together we are investing billions of pounds to get more charge points in the ground right across the country. These numbers reinforce our commitment to the UK’s Net Zero future. “We will continue to be a proactive partner to Government as we deliver a world-class charging infrastructure, giving the nation’s drivers confidence to transition to electric vehicles.”

Transport decarbonisation and technology minister Jesse Norman said,

“The launch of ChargeUK shows how industry working together, alongside the Government, can release private investment, improve delivery, raise standards and promote the use of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for drivers across the country. “Our commitment to decarbonising transport, backed by hundreds of millions in funding, has helped to unlock private sector investment, and the ambitious plans of ChargeUK’s members will support more people than ever make the transition to EVs.”

SOURCE: ChargeUK