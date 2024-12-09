CEVA Logistics supporting Volkswagen’s growing business in Latin America

Volkswagen recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Parts and Accessories Center (PAC), a massive distribution center located in Vinhedo, São Paulo, Brazil

The Volkswagen Group is a German vehicle manufacturer that sells products in 153 countries. Besides Volkswagen, other popular vehicles include Audi, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Ducati, and more. The Volkswagen Group delivered more than nine million vehicles to customers worldwide in 2023, representing an 11.8% increase year-over-year.

CEVA provides Volkswagen with warehousing services and distribution for automotive parts and accessories, including logistics to export to more than 30 countries. PAC is the largest automotive parts distribution center in Latin America and the largest one that CEVA operates, servicing over 600 car dealers. PAC is the only distribution center supporting the Volkswagen Group in Brazil, serving as a strategic location for growth and distribution across Latin America.

A growth mindset

Over the past 12 years, CEVA’s relationship with Volkswagen has undergone significant transformation, characterized by productivity and prosperity. Volkswagen is investing R$13 billion in logistics in São Paulo—part of which will be directed to the Parts and Accessories Center to support the automation and digital transformation of the facility. CEVA is already making significant advances in digitalization and artificial intelligence technologies across its Latin American sites to promote operational efficiency and sustainability.

PAC is a complex logistics compound with large volumes processed daily and a strong track record of stability and productivity levels. The 132,000 square meter facility is operated by over 400 employees and processes more than 6,000 packages per day. It’s one of CEVA’s global benchmark facilities when it comes to productivity and efficiency given the sheer volumes processed and the complexities of the operations achieved.

CEVA Logistics Parts and Accessories Center – Vinhedo (São Paulo), Brazil

Focus on sustainability

Beyond its large scale and impressive productivity, the CEVA team at PAC is proud of recent sustainability initiatives and key milestones, including the use of 100% renewable energy (LED lighting, solar and wind energy) and the recent Zero Waste Certification achieved. The facility uses packaging materials made from recycled cardboard and implemented a water waste system to reduce overall consumption.

The sustainability achievements of PAC demonstrate CEVA’s commitment to innovative and environmentally responsible logistics solutions. PAC has been an important part of CEVA’s history, and we are looking forward to the growth that the next decade will bring.

SOURCE: CEVA Logistics