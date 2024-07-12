CEO Gernot Döllner: “The Audi A5 family marks the next step in our model initiative”

The world premiere of the Audi Q6 e-tron in spring gave the green light for Audi’s model initiative: In 2024 and 2025 alone, Audi will launch more than 20 new models – over ten of them are all-electric

The world premiere of the Audi Q6 e-tron in spring gave the green light for Audi’s model initiative: In 2024 and 2025 alone, Audi will launch more than 20 new models – over ten of them are all-electric. CEO Gernot Döllner talks about the model launches in the coming weeks and shares a first look at the new Audi A5.

A future-proof portfolio

“Over the coming years, we will expand our range of electric models step by step. At the same time, we will rejuvenate our portfolio of models with combustion engines. This will give us a robust and flexible position as we transition to an all-electric portfolio.”

Upcoming model launches

“In just a few days, we will introduce the next model family: the Audi A5. The Audi A6 e-tron will follow in late July, and the new Audi Q5 in fall.”

Audi A5 – Modern sportiness meets premium proportions

“The new Audi A5 family will celebrate its world premiere on July 16 and represents the beginning of the next generation of combustion engines, which will be more efficient thanks to partially electric driving.”

Audi A6 e-tron – Rethinking the upper mid-size segment

“The A6 e-tron is the first electric Audi available to our customers as a Sportback and Avant at market launch. Its striking design and outstanding performance, efficiency, and range offer plenty of reasons to switch to electric mobility now.”

Audi Q5 – Third-generation recipe for success

“The Audi Q5 has represented the success of Audi for over 15 years. With the third generation of our most successful SUV, we will begin rejuvenating our SUV portfolio with combustion engines and partially electrified versions in fall.”

Vorsprung durch Technik

“We have a clear vision for redefining “Vorsprung durch Technik”, focused on design, UI/UX, driving dynamics, and efficiency. With our new Q6 e-tron, A6 e-tron, A5, and Q5 models, we’re leaving no room for doubt about the direction we’re headed.”

SOURCE: Audi