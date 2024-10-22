Celebrating 35 years with stories from the early years – The pioneering Infiniti FX

In honor of Infiniti’s 35th anniversary, today we look back on the FX, sharing lesser-known details about the model that helped create the coupe-crossover segment

Arriving at retailers across North America in early 2003, the FX combined aggressive styling, impressive performance and handling, and luxury car comfort into one revolutionary package.

A ‘cool fusion’ comes to life

In sculpting the FX, lead designer Hideo Komuro recalls his desire to create a ‘cool fusion’ – blending the substantial lower body of an SUV with a sleek, elegant upper body more reminiscent of a sports coupe.

Japanese bow-inspired profile

Komuro refers to the shape of the FX’s window line as the “Dynamic Arch” with a profile reminiscent of a traditional Japanese bow; it exudes dynamism even when the vehicle is stationary.

Architectural influence on roof line

When crafting the upper body and roof of the FX, Infiniti designers drew inspiration from an unlikely source. Kumoro explains: “When I saw a beautiful wire-framed pavilion, I was inspired by the tension of wire frame which creates ample space but also offers a dynamic appearance.”

The pavilion wasn’t the only architectural inspiration for Komuro, who credits the works of critically acclaimed Japanese designer Shiro Kuramata as a source of inspiration for the FX’s exterior: “I was influenced by the ideology by Shiro Kuramata at that time. His ability to create completely different values and surprises by adding just one focal element to an otherwise very simple thing.”

A subtle nod to the Japanese kimono

On the rear hatch, Komuro sought to create a subtle visual accent to compliment the overall minimalist design, while delivering functionality. The dip in the FX’s lower rear window glass was inspired by the design aesthetic of a Japanese kimono.

The lower rear window and center high mount stop lamp is sculpted slightly like a crescent moon, a detail that was associated with the neckline displayed when wearing a Japanese kimono. More than just a design accent, it served to enhance the rear visibility angle.

