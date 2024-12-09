Caterham partners with XING Mobility for immersion-cooled CTP battery technology in new electric sports coupe

Caterham will adopt immersion cooled battery packs developed by Xing Mobility Inc. in its EV sports coupé prototype, Project V.

Caterham, owned by Japanese automotive group VT Holdings, unveiled the Project V concept car with a world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK in July 2023, and later at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan in January 2024.

Project V is an EV sports coupé that inherits the Caterham DNA – lightweight, simple and fun to drive. Toward mass production and commercialisation, Caterham is currently developing a prototype vehicle with collaboration partners TOKYO R&D Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., with the aim of completing it in 2025.

Following the announcement in October this year of the use of an e-Axle, developed by Yamaha Motor, the project has made further progress through the decision to use an immersion cooled battery pack – another primary EV component.

XING Mobility’s IMMERSIO™ Cell-to-Pack (CTP) immersion-cooled battery pack stands out for its exceptional heat dissipation, safety, and high energy density. Immersion-cooling technology, in which the cells are immersed in a dielectric liquid, ensures a greater level of safety due to rapid and uniform heat dissipation and top-class energy density of 200 Wh/kg. Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion-cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taiwan.

The next public appearance of Project V will take place in January 2025, when it returns to the Tokyo Auto Salon, Japan.

SOURCE: Caterham