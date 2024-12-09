Caterham partners with XING Mobility for immersion-cooled CTP battery technology in new electric sports coupe

Caterham, owned by Japanese automotive group VT Holdings, unveiled the Project V concept car with a world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK in July 2023, and later at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan in January 2024.
Project V is an EV sports coupé that inherits the Caterham DNA – lightweight, simple and fun to drive. Toward mass production and commercialisation, Caterham is currently developing a prototype vehicle with collaboration partners TOKYO R&D Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., with the aim of completing it in 2025.
Following the announcement in October this year of the use of an e-Axle, developed by Yamaha Motor, the project has made further progress through the decision to use an immersion cooled battery pack – another primary EV component.
XING Mobility’s IMMERSIO™ Cell-to-Pack (CTP) immersion-cooled battery pack stands out for its exceptional heat dissipation, safety, and high energy density. Immersion-cooling technology, in which the cells are immersed in a dielectric liquid, ensures a greater level of safety due to rapid and uniform heat dissipation and top-class energy density of 200 Wh/kg. Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion-cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taiwan.
The next public appearance of Project V will take place in January 2025, when it returns to the Tokyo Auto Salon, Japan.
SOURCE: Caterham