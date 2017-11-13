Cars in the sharing economy – an Automotive World webinar

OEMs and suppliers are preparing for a future in which services account for more than products. Automotive World editor Martin Kahl hosts a panel of experts to discuss the role of the car in the sharing economy.
Webinar: Cars in the sharing economy
Join us for exclusive insight from some of the leading names shaping the future of mobility, with a panel featuring GM, PSA Group and McKinsey & Company.
Date: Monday 20 November 2017 @ 10.00 Detroit / 15.00 London / 16.00 Stuttgart / 20.30 New Delhi
On the panel:
- Peter B. Kosak, Executive Director, Urban Mobility Programs, General Motors
- Larry Dominique, President and Chief Executive, PSA North America
- Timo Moeller, Leader, Center for Future Mobility, McKinsey & Co
Moderator:
- Martin Kahl, Editor, Automotive World
To register, follow this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/events/webinar-cars-sharing-economy/
If you can't attend the session live please register anyway and we'll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it's finished.