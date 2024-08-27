Caravan Salon Düsseldorf 2024: The new Sprinter in the motorhome market

The new Sprinter: as versatile as ever, as safe and comfortable as never before

For almost 30 years, successive generations of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter have convinced more and more motorhome manufacturers and end customers of its qualities as the ideal base vehicle for motorhome use. The needs of the motorhome industry also played a key role in the development of the new Sprinter. The all-rounder retains its wide spectrum of body, engine and drive variants. At the same time, thanks to an expansion of intelligent technology, the new large van is even safer and more comfortable. It serves as the basis for numerous motorhome models from various manufacturers presented at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf from 31 August to 8 September.

The new Sprinter – as versatile as ever

From panel van to chassis to traction head – the body variants remain as diverse as ever and so do the conversion options for motorhome manufacturers. As a panel van, the new Sprinter is ideal for high-end camper vans. As a chassis, it can be converted into an alcove, semi-integrated or fully integrated motorhome. And as a traction head variant, the new Sprinter continues to offer motorhome manufacturers a high degree of freedom in designing the living area. This is because the engine, fuel tank and all other ancillaries are located in front of the B-pillar in the cab area. Manufacturers can then install the frame and rear axle individually and connect them to the traction head.

The engine options for the new Sprinter are just as varied: The proven, highly efficient OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine is available in four output levels: 84 kW, 110 kW, 125 kW and 140 kW. The Mercedes-Benz large van is not only available with front and rear-wheel drive, but also as an all-wheel drive version – up to a permissible gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 5.5 tonnes. The all-wheel drive facilitates driving off the beaten track – even in winter – and is a real plus, especially for inexperienced motorhome drivers. It distributes propulsion fully variably between the front and rear axles depending on the situation and without the driver having to do anything (torque-on-demand). This ensures high traction and excellent handling characteristics.

The new Sprinter is even safer and more comfortable thanks to an expansion of intelligent technology

With additional and further developed safety and assistance systems[1], the new Sprinter offers even more intelligent support than before and enhances the hallmark Mercedes driving experience. This represents a significant value add, especially for motorhome applications. For example, Active Brake Assist now includes among others a crossing function. The new Moving-off Information Assist[2] can help to avoid collisions when pulling away. Sideguard Assist[3], also available for the first time, aids identification of other road users within a defined area on the passenger side. Depending on the chassis variant, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Intelligent Speed Assist and a reversing camera are fitted as standard.

Further features meet customer wishes for even more Mercedes like comfort, while at the same time giving the cockpit a modern look and feel. These include a new high-tech steering wheel with capacitive hands-off detection and the updated intelligent MBUX multimedia system (Mercedes‑Benz User Experience) as standard. The latter has a 26.04-centimetre (10.25-inch) touchscreen and a colour display in the instrument cluster. The updated MBUX multimedia system also offers improved menu navigation and faster computing power. The dialogue-enabled voice assistant is now even more intelligent and can trigger certain actions without the activation term “Hey Mercedes”. It now also explains vehicle functions and helps with connecting smartphones via Bluetooth® connection. There is also the option of wireless connection with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Installation of software updates and new vehicle or convenience functions can take place over-the-air (OTA).

Those who want to top off their relaxed journey benefit from the tried and tested and partly further developed digital extras[4], such as navigation for trailers and oversized vehicles. It takes vehicle dimensions and weight into account in order to avoid narrow roads and passage restrictions. There are also a number of functional features developed especially for motorhome use. One example is “Hibernation Mode”. This conserves the starter battery when the motorhome is parked for a longer period of time. The function is activated and deactivated via the MBUX multimedia system.

First motorhomes based on the new Sprinter at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf

Shortly after the market launch of the new Sprinter in spring 2024, a broad cross section of international motorhome manufacturers are presenting models based on it at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf. From 31 August to 8 September 2024, visitors can see the following motorhomes, among others[5] :

Motorhome manufacturer Model Body type Brief description Hall/booth Mercedes-Benz Sprinter panel van Hymer GmbH & Co KG Grand Canyon S CrossOver Camper van L: 5.93 m, W: 2.06 m, H: 2.85 m 2-4 berths and 4 seats GVW: 3.88 t All-wheel drive Hall 6 Booth B07 Hymer GmbH & Co KG Grand Canyon S Camper van L: 5.93 m, W: 2.06 m, H: 2.76 m 2-4 berths and 4 seats GVW: 3.5 t Rear-wheel and all-wheel drive Hall 6 Booth B07 Knaus Tabbert AG Weinsberg X-PEDITION 600 MQ Camper van L: 5.98 m, W: 2.04 m, H: 3.09 m 2-5 berths and 4 seats GVW: 3.5-4.1 t Rear-wheel and all-wheel drive Hall 4 Booth 01 to 04 la strada Fahrzeugbau GmbH la strada Regent E Camper van L: 5.93 m, W: 2.04 m, H: 2.93 m 2 berths and 2-4 seats GVW: 3.5 t Rear-wheel and all-wheel drive Hall 15 Booth D26 Malibu GmbH & Co KG genius 641 LE Camper van L: 6.41 m, W: 2.02 m, H: 2.69 m 2-4 berths and 4 seats GVW: 4.1 t Rear-wheel drive Hall 16 Booth A22 Robetamobile Adonis Camper van L: 5.93 m, W: 2.06 m, H: 2.76 m 2 berths and 4 seats GVW: 3.5–4.15 t Rear-wheel drive Hall 15 Booth B13 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis Adria Mobil d. o. o. MATRIX SUPREME MB 670 DL Semi-integrated motorhome L: 7.69 m, W: 2.30 m, H: 2.88 m 4-5 berths and 4-5 seats GVW: 3.88 t Front-wheel drive Hall 10 Booth A29 Adria Mobil d. o. o. CORAL SUPREME MB 670 DC Semi-integrated motorhome L: 7.69 m, W: 2.30 m, H: 2.88 m 3 berths and 4 seats GVW: 3.88 t Front-wheel drive Hall 10 Booth A29 Eura Mobil GmbH Xtura 686 EF Semi-integrated motorhome L: 6.88 m, W: 2.19 m, H: 3.05 m 2-3 berths and 3 seats GVW: 4.1 t All-wheel drive Hall 10 Booth C43 Hymer GmbH & Co KG ML-T 570 and ML-T 580 Semi-integrated motorhomes L: 6.74/6.98 m, W: 2.22 m, H: 2.92 m 2-3 berths and 4 seats GVW: 3.5 t Rear-wheel and all-wheel drive Hall 6 Booth B07 Hymer GmbH & Co KG ML-T 570 CrossOver Semi-integrated motorhome L: 6.89 m, W: 2.22 m, H: 3.05 m 3 berths and 4 seats GVW: 4.1 t All-wheel drive Hall 6 Booth B07 Hymer GmbH & Co KG ML-T 570 and ML-T 580 Xperience Edition Semi-integrated motorhomes L: 6.74/6.98 m, W: 2.22 m, H: 2.92 m 3 berths and 4 seats GVW: 3.5 t Rear-wheel drive Hall 6 Booth B07 Hymer GmbH & Co KG Venture S Semi-integrated motorhome L: 6.45 m, W: 2.22 m, H: 2.92 m 4 berths and 4 seats GVW: 4.1 t All-wheel drive Hall 6 Booth B07 KABE SA KABE Novum Compact Semi-integrated motorhome L: 5.93 m, W: 2.39 m, H: 2.90 m 2-4 berths and 4 seats GVW: 3.5 t Front-wheel drive Hall 9 Booth A35 RHÖN CAMP RHÖN CAMP Renegade 4×4 Semi-integrated motorhome L: 6.48 m, W: 2.18 m, H: 3.10 m 2 berths and 2 seats GVW: 4.1 t All-wheel drive Hall 15 Booth B28 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter traction head Adria Mobil d. o. o. SUPERSONIC 890 LL Fully integrated motorhome L: 8.90 m, W: 2.32 m, H: 2.96 m 4 berths and 4 seats GVW: 5.5 t Front-wheel drive Hall 10 Booth A29 Carthago Reisemobilbau GmbH C2-tourer Fully integrated motorhome L: 7.21 m; W: 2.17 m; H: 2.95 m 4 berths and 4 seats GVW: 4.2 t Front-wheel drive Hall 16 Booth A42 Eura Mobil GmbH Profila T Semi-integrated motorhome L: 7.12/7.61 m, W: 2.32 m,

H: 2.92 m 2-4 berths and 4 seats GVW: 3.5–4,5 t Front-wheel drive Hall 10 Booth C43 Hymer GmbH & Co KG B-Class ModernComfort BlackLine Semi-integrated motorhome L: 6.99 m, W: 2.29 m, H: 2.98 m 2-5 berths and 2-5 seats GVW: 3.5 t Front-wheel drive Hall 6 Booth B07 Niesmann+Bischoff GmbH Arto 78 Fully integrated motorhome L: 7.82 m, W: 2.40 m, H: 3.03 m 2-4 berths and 2-5 seats GVW: 4.5 t Front-wheel drive Hall 6 Booth C03 Niesmann+Bischoff GmbH Arto 88 Fully integrated motorhome L: 9.07 m, W: 2.40 m, H: 3.03 m 2-4 berths and 2-5 seats GVW: 5.5 t Front-wheel drive Hall 6 Booth C03

Entire Mercedes-Benz van portfolio even more attractive – also for motorhome use

In addition to the new Sprinter and the new eSprinter, Mercedes-Benz Vans has updated its wider model portfolio for private and commercial use this year, encompassing the conventionally powered and fully electric vehicles in the midsize and small van segments. These include the company’s own compact motorhome, the new V-Class Marco Polo. The brand with the three-pointed star is thus setting the course for further growth at the upper end of its respective segments, including the motorhome industry. Further information on the new models can be found on the Mercedes-Benz Media online platform.

Descriptions and data in this press release apply to the international Mercedes‑Benz model programme. Country-specific deviations are possible. Further information on the vehicles on offer can be found on a country-specific basis at https://www.mercedes‑benz.com

[1] The driving assistance and safety systems from Mercedes-Benz are aids and do not relieve the driver of his or her responsibility.

[2] Standard for vehicle configurations with a gross vehicle weight of over 3.5 tonnes. If a collision with a pedestrian or cyclist is imminent, a warning signal is generated (visual and audible, via the instrument cluster). The function is active up to a speed of 10 km/h; at higher speeds, Active Brake Assist supports the driver.

[3] Standard for vehicle configurations with a gross vehicle weight of over 3.5 tonnes.

[4] To use the Digital Extras, you must create a Mercedes me ID and agree to the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID as currently applicable. The Digital Extras shown and their availability and functionalities depend in particular on the term, vehicle model, year of manufacture, optional equipment selected and country.

[5] Mercedes-Benz AG and its affiliated companies assume no liability or guarantee for the content provided exclusively by the motorhome manufacturer.

