CANADA: Metal Safety Mettle: Etobicoke and Kokomo Casting Plants Again Earn Safety Awards

Stellantis is celebrating exceptional milestone safety achievements at its two North American casting plants, recognized by the annual North American Die Casting Association (NADCA) Safety Award Program.

Etobicoke Casting Plant (ECP) in Ontario, Canada, has secured a hat trick: a third consecutive Perfect Award. This recognition signifies zero lost days, transfers or restrictions related to work-related injuries or illnesses in 2023 as documented by the data submitted to NADCA.

Kokomo Casting Plant (KCP) in Kokomo, Indiana, has extended its impressive streak, earning its 10th consecutive Outstanding Award. This milestone award highlights KCP’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a superior safety record for a decade.

The NADCA Safety Awards Program recognizes facilities across North America that prioritize employee well-being and safety.

“Earning prestigious awards like these from NADCA is a testament to our employees’ unwavering efforts toward safety,” said Mike Resha, senior vice president, North America manufacturing – Stellantis. “They go above and beyond to ensure a safe work environment while maintaining the highest quality standards. I’m proud of the dedication of everyone at both Etobicoke and Kokomo.”

Both Etobicoke and Kokomo Casting Plants play a vital role in supporting the company’s ambitious Dare Forward 2030 goal of achieving 50 per cent battery-electric vehicle sales in the U.S. and Canada by 2030.

As part of the new three-year collective agreement with Unifor announced last year, Stellantis committed to maximizing the use of existing die-cast equipment and floorspace at ECP. Among other parts production changes, the plant will transition to electrification with production of battery tray cast beams. Investment for Etobicoke Casting is $34 million CAD.

In February 2023, Stellantis announced that it will invest a total of $155 million USD in three Kokomo, Indiana, plants to produce new electric drive modules (EDM) that will help power future electric vehicles assembled in North America. The EDM gearbox cover will be cast at the Kokomo Casting Plant. Production is expected to start in the third quarter of 2024, following retooling.

In August 2022, Stellantis announced a $99 USD million investment in three North American plants for production of a new 1.6-litre I-4 turbocharged engine that has both direct fuel injection and flexibility for hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) applications. Nearly $2 million will be invested at Etobicoke to support the development and installation of new tooling and equipment upgrades for production of the oil pan for the engine. More than $14 million will be invested at Kokomo Casting to convert existing die-cast machines and cells for production of the engine blocks.

NADCA was founded in 1989 to support and promote the die-casting industry throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. As award winners, ECP and KCP will be highlighted in Die Casting Engineer magazine and recognized at this year’s Die Casting Congress & Exposition, September 30-October 2, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

SOURCE: Stellantis