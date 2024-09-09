Cambridgeshire’s Whippet goes green with 14 MAN Neoplan P20 Tourliners

Whippet Coaches Ltd of Swavesey, Cambridgeshire, took delivery of 14 Neoplan coaches last year to be used in partnership with FlixBus

Whippet Coaches Ltd of Swavesey, Cambridgeshire, took delivery of 14 Neoplan coaches last year to be used in partnership with FlixBus.

The 14 vehicles, all in FlixBus livery, are Neoplan Tourliner P20 6×2 three-axle models that are both highly specified and feature the latest elements in exterior design, interior comfort and advanced engine and drive-train technology.

Whippet’s 13.4-metre Tourliners come with all the qualities, practicalities and efficiencies you would expect from the luxury MAN Neoplan brand.

“Our Neoplan P20 Tourliners are the result of the partnership between ourselves, MAN Truck & Bus UK and FlixBus,” said Ascendal Group Managing Director UK Jonathan Ziebart. “The new vehicles, all tailored to meet the FlixBus specification, promise high levels of passenger comfort and safety, and advanced features to help and support our team of experienced drivers.

“We’ve now had the vehicles for one year, and in their first 12 months of service they’ve covered a combined four million kilometres, representing an average of around 286,000 kilometres per coach. We’re proud of our engineering team, who have kept these vehicles on the road under intense operating conditions and made it possible for us to reach this milestone.”

With their three-axle chassis, featuring electrohydraulic trailing steering axles, all 14 vehicles are powered by the latest MAN D26 12.4 litre Euro 6e engines, which develop 470 bhp and 2,400 Nm. Their silky smooth and seamless gear changes are handled by 12-speed MAN automated ZF TraXon gearboxes.

Once aboard customers are met by 55 PremiumLine EcoPlus seats featuring seat back adjustment, three-point seat belts, individual folding tables, newspaper nets and adjustable footrests. Finished in Pandora grey fabric, each seat is trimmed with matching FlixBus green piping and leather perforated headrest. To ensure customer connectivity, all seats have USB charging sockets and to enhance comfort further the large double-glazed side windows are tinted to help reduce glare.

Driver comfort is addressed in the form of a heated and cooled luxury Isri ProActive-2 driver’s seat, leather multi-function steering wheel, heated windscreen and mirrors, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, satellite navigation, reversing camera and a centre door camera.

To ensure the provision of wheelchair accessibility, under the Department for Transports Wheels within Wheels guide, all 14 coaches have been fitted with the MAN Factory PSVAR (Public Service Vehicles Accessibility Regulations) system. Mounted above the drive axle, on the kerbside, is an additional door and PSVAR-approved electro-hydraulic wheelchair lift. A quick-release seat slider system ensures that up to eight seats can be re-positioned and up to three wheelchairs can be safely lifted, accommodated and catered for.

Other creature comforts include live data destination equipment, DAB+ infotainment system, air-conditioning and a centre-mounted washroom convenience, complete with a disinfectant dispenser, electric hand dryer and smoke alarm. When not in use the washroom can be locked from the driver’s dash. A MultiPlus kitchenette unit with a 40-cup coffee machine is mounted above the washroom.

Jonathan continued, “To guarantee a service that is both efficient and affordable for our customers, we worked with MAN to ensure our new fleet benefited from the latest technologies in terms of fuel efficiency. This allows us to both manage and maximise our fuel usage and supply an environmentally sustainable travel solution.”

“The new vehicles will operate both across the UK with direct services between Yorkshire, Manchester, Birmingham, Cambridge and London, and, further afield into Europe, including trips to Paris and Amsterdam.”

“Our team of professional drivers and the FlixBus passengers appreciate the high levels of comfort that the vehicles provide.” Concluded Jonathan.

To help ensure business value, each of the 14 vehicles is equipped with MAN’s GPS-assisted EfficientCruise and Efficient Roll, both innovations that help reduce the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). MAN ACC Stop & Go is also fitted, which automatically manages the vehicle’s speed in slow-moving traffic conditions in conjunction with adaptive cruise control.

Established in 1919 Whippet has been providing services on behalf of FlixBus since 2021 and with over a hundred years of experience, Whippet’s innovative ideas and dynamic approach continue to stand out and transform the public transport industry. In 2018 Whippet was acquired by the Ascendal Group. The group, across its bus operations in Hong Kong, Chile, the USA and the UK, transports more than one million passengers daily.

Matt Jacob, Senior Bus & Coach Sales Executive – MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, commented, “Working with Jonathan and the wider Whippet team has been a delight and with all 14 vehicles in service, the fleet looks amazing. It’s great to hear positive feedback from both Jonathan, the team and Whippet’s customers too. We are sure that these vehicles will serve Whippet and FlixBus well into the future.”

All 14 vehicles were acquired with MAN’s 4 years MAN Warranty Plus. This industry-leading warranty comprises of 3 years comprehensive cover with 4th year driveline, including all engine oil changes, oil filters, fuel filters and valve clearance checks. All of these vehicles were PDI’d and prepared by MAN Truck & Bus Trafford Park, Manchester.

All MAN vehicles, Truck, Vans and Coaches, are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and customer-tailored solution maintenance.

The entire MAN range, Truck, Vans and Coaches, benefit from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus