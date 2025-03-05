Cadillac reveals the all-electric 2026 Escalade IQL

Cadillac continues to expand the segment-leading Escalade lineup with the introduction of the all-electric 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL

Cadillac continues to expand the segment-leading Escalade lineup with the introduction of the all-electric 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL. The Escalade IQL features the best of the Escalade IQ, plus additional passenger and cargo capacity to meet the lifestyle needs of customers who require extra space.

“Escalade has been the best-selling luxury full-size SUV in North America since 2014. The Escalade IQL is an important addition to the Escalade franchise and the Cadillac portfolio,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “With the Escalade IQL, Cadillac now offers a full lineup of internal combustion and all-electric Escalade options for our customers, no matter the propulsion.”

Escalade IQL was designed with unique character and engineered to maximize spaciousness for passengers in all three rows, plus offer ample storage for cargo and gear – either behind the third row or in the secure eTrunk.

Escalade IQL will be sold globally, including in the U.S. and Canada, with production starting in mid-2025 at General Motors’ Factory ZERO plant in Detroit.1

Design

On the exterior, the Escalade IQL features a commanding design, with a sophisticated, longer silhouette than that found on the ESCALADE IQ. This longer silhouette enables enhanced spaciousness in the third-row and additional rear storage. The large eTrunk compartment under the hood offers an additional 12.2 cubic feet of secure storage.2

The interior continues the tech-forward and luxurious accommodations found in the ESCALADE IQ, including an available Executive Second Row package. The Executive Second Row package blends beauty with task-oriented functionality featuring stowable tray tables, 12.6-inch-diagonal personal screens, a rear command center, dual wireless phone charging pads3 and massaging, heating, and ventilated seats, which also offer 14-way power adjustment and headrest speakers. Elevating the spaciousness of the vehicle, the 3rd row benefits from more than 4 inches of additional legroom (36.7″ vs. 32.3″), and an additional inch of headroom (38.2″ vs. 37.2″) contributing to more comfortable seating throughout the cabin.

“The ESCALADE IQL builds on our iconic Escalade DNA, with a commanding profile offering additional cargo capacity. Brimming with the luxurious features and design found on the Escalade IQ, the Escalade IQL is another showcase of Cadillac’s artful integration of innovation,” said Craig Sass, Cadillac Design.

Technology

Continuing Escalade’s tradition of featuring Cadillac’s best innovations, the Escalade IQL features the latest Cadillac technology for an enhanced in-cabin experience, including:

A curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal display for an immersive and personalized infotainment experience with voice control, navigation, an app store and dedicated ESCALADE IQL graphics.

Seating available for up to seven total passengers, with a power folding third-row, which folds flat for more storage

Standard AKG 4 Studio 21-speaker audio system, with available AKG Studio Reference 38-speaker system, which increases to 42 speakers with available Executive Second Row package. The AKG audio system also features custom-tuned speakers and amplifier content.

Studio 21-speaker audio system, with available AKG Studio Reference 38-speaker system, which increases to 42 speakers with available Executive Second Row package. The AKG audio system also features custom-tuned speakers and amplifier content. Dolby Atmos® for deeper depth, clarity, and detail when listening to music and entertainment

Standard Super Cruise 5 driver assistance technology on all trims (3 years OnStar Super Cruise plan 6 )

driver assistance technology on all trims (3 years OnStar Super Cruise plan ) Available 5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capability 7 connected by OnStar, along with a comprehensive suite of OnStar safety and connected services that enhances each journey and delivers extra peace of mind

connected by OnStar, along with a comprehensive suite of OnStar safety and connected services that enhances each journey and delivers extra peace of mind Ample passenger entertainment options, including HD streaming and browser compatibility, so customers can log into any streaming app and watch

The Escalade IQL also comes equipped with vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging capabilities, which when paired with the GM Energy V2H Bundle, allows for the transfer of energy between the vehicle and a properly equipped home during times of need.

Performance

Escalade IQL delivers up to a Cadillac-estimated 460 miles of range8 and when it comes time to charge, customers can expect up to 116 miles of range in 10 minutes at a public DC Fast Charging Station9 . The 24- module GM battery serves as the foundation of both ESCALADE IQ and IQL, producing 205 kWh.

“Escalade IQL delivers on the promise of innovative design, paired with the iconic performance achieved from this EV-specific architecture,” said Al Oppenheiser, chief engineer, Escalade IQL. “Building on Cadillac’s theory of isolated precision, Escalade IQL offers an engaging driving experience with a strong connection to the road for those customers looking for a bit more space,” said Al Oppenheiser, chief engineer.

The Escalade IQL enables a lifestyle with no compromise – customers can expect more space but the same iconic performance, including:

750 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque (with driver-selectable Velocity Max 10 , Cadillac estimate)

, Cadillac estimate) 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds (with driver-selectable Velocity Max 10 , Cadillac estimate)

, Cadillac estimate) A Cadillac-estimated max towing capacity of 7500 lbs 11 ,

, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and Air Ride Adaptive suspension isolate passengers from undesirable road surfaces while providing precise steering and feel

Isolated Precision, Cadillac’s ride and handling philosophy – quiet, smooth and effortless with a strong connection to the road

Independent front and rear suspension

24-inch wheels and 35-inch tires

Suite of standard active safety and driver assistance features

Standard Super Cruise5, the industry’s first truly hand-free driver assistance technology (with three years of OnStar connected service7)

The Escalade IQL will be offered in four trims – Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury, and Premium Sport. MSRP starts at $132,69512 including destination freight charge, and excluding tax, title and dealer fees. Dealer sets final price.

Since its launch, the Cadillac Escalade has become a cultural icon and defined the full-size luxury SUV segment for over 25 years, with the Escalade franchise selling more than 1 million units globally. Together with the 2025 all-electric ESCALADE IQ, the refreshed 2025 Escalade and the 2026 all-electric ESCALADE IQL, the Escalade franchise is positioned strong into the future.

