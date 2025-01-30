BYD UK continues rapid growth in 2024

BYD is celebrating another year of phenomenal growth in the UK

BYD is celebrating another year of phenomenal growth in the UK. The company, which officially launched in the UK in March 2023, increased its volume by 658% to over 8,700 cars in 2024 – making it the UK’s fastest growing car brand.

In March 2023, BYD UK launched with the ATTO 3 C-segment SUV and since then has launched four new models in under two years – with the eagerly-anticipated SEALION 7 joining the line-up in the coming months. The company has grown from 14 retail sites to 60 retailers across the UK, with plans to add more sites in 2025.

The company’s best-selling model remains the ATTO 3, with the BYD DOLPHIN hatchback being BYD’s best-selling car in the retail sector.

Steve Beattie, Sales and Marketing Director, BYD UK: “In the past two years, BYD has gone from strength to strength and I’m immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of our team and retailers. BYD aims to bring high-tech and high-value cars to UK customers, and it’s fantastic to see more people choosing BYD.”

Brand awareness continues to grow with brand recognition increasing from 1% in 2023, to 31% in 2024. A huge contributor to brand growth was the company’s sponsorship of the EURO 2024 football tournament which reached a global audience of over a billion. Brand awareness also received a significant boost thanks to the launch and media campaign in Q4 2024 of SEAL U DM-i, which has quickly established itself as a core model in the BYD UK range. BYD will continue investing in brand awareness throughout 2025.

While BYD passenger cars is relatively new to the UK, BYD has a long and successful history in the UK thanks to its commercial vehicle division. BYD introduced its first fully-electric buses on UK roads in 2014, and now has over 2,000 buses in operation in major cities across the country. Plus, since 2016, BYD has provided 1.8GWh of battery energy storage to the UK’s national grid.

