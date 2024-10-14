BYD builds European presence further at Paris Motor Show

Introduction of new SEALION 7, ideally suited to European customers

BYD is celebrating two years of unprecedented growth and investment in Europe at this year’s Paris Motor Show. Speaking at BYD’s press conference today at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li highlighted the incredible progress made by BYD since it made its official full European debut at the same event just two years ago.

The Paris Motor Show is one of the leading automotive expositions in Europe – a biennial autumn showcase for car manufacturers to introduce new models and explain the latest technological developments. BYD’s Paris focus this year is on three key areas – the European debut of the SEALION 7 and the progress made in the two years since BYD first appeared at a major European car show, with a full line-up of models for the French public to experience.

Marking the occasion, BYD’s Executive Vice President Stella Li said: “As the world’s leading new-energy technology company, over the past 30 years, we’ve always believed in using innovation to make technology accessible. Innovation is in our DNA and we have the largest R&D team in the world, with more than 102,000 engineers and 11 research institutes across the globe. We keep setting new records as we progress; last month, we announced that our nine millionth new-energy vehicle rolled off the production line. It took 13 years to get from zero to one million. But from seven million to nine million took us only six months.”

Powerful SEALION 7 delivers promise for European customers

The SEALION 7 is a mid-size pure-electric SUV with performance, practicality and dynamic design that are ideally suited to the European market. The new arrival is the eighth new-energy vehicle (BEV and PHEV) to be launched by BYD in Europe, and the latest addition to the Ocean Series of models that includes the DOLPHIN, SEAL and SEAL U.

The SEALION 7 showcases many of BYD’s cutting-edge technologies, with the revolutionary Blade Battery, Cell-to-Body (CTB) construction and the latest advances in cabin interfaces. In four-wheel-drive form it can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds, while rapid charging speeds of up to 230kW make it an excellent real-world choice for long-distance journeys.

Expanded line-up of French-market vehicles on display

In addition to the SEALION 7, BYD’s Paris stand features the French debut of the YANGWANG luxury brand, with the incredible U8 SUV. And French showgoers will get to experience the full diversity of BYD’s model range, including the high-quality cabin of the accessible, urban-focused DOLPHIN and the Vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology powering devices from the ATTO 3, the stylish yet practical all-electric SUV.

The breadth of BYD’s product portfolio will be further illustrated by the presence of the sleek, hi-tech, all-electric SEAL, sharing stand space with the company’s first European model with transformative DM-i plug-in hybrid technology, the SEAL U DM-i. This family-focused SUV has recently gone on sale across Europe, including in France, offering up to 1,080km of potential range, a spacious interior, drastically reduced running costs and an incredibly comprehensive standard-equipment list.

The public will get the chance to try the SEAL U DM-I for themselves at the show, while BYD’s entire range will be available for evaluation at BYD’s Test Driver Centre, right beside the Paris Expo.

Paris anniversary marks two years of rapid expansion

BYD made its European motor show debut at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, with three initial models to offer European customers – the ATTO 3, the HAN and the TANG. Now, only 24 months later, dealerships across the region have a total of seven vehicles available, depending on individual market requirements. BYD has been enjoying success with the DOLPHIN, the SEAL, the SEAL U and the SEAL U DM-I, and these models will soon be joined by the SEALION 7.

BYD’s dedication to offering European customers efficient new-energy vehicles is demonstrated further by its commitment to build two local production facilities in the EU.

Speaking about the progress made in Europe in just two years, BYD’s European Managing Director Michael Shu commented: “In 2022, BYD made our brand debut for Europe in Paris. Never ever had three pure-electric cars been launched here at the one time, and this showed BYD’s respect for the European market. Now, just two years later, we have eight models to offer.”

He added: “Our customers have been showing great interest in high-performance SUVs, so today, the SEALION 7 comes to Paris. Besides its Blade Battery, cell-to-body construction and our LFP battery chemistry, it is equipped with the world’s highest-speed electric motor in mass production, with a speed of 23,000RPM and 400 revolutions every single second. We are the only company to achieve such a record.”

Global workforce now tops 900,000, with over 100,000 engineers

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li used the Paris Show stage to confirm the latest growth numbers across the wider business. BYD is present in four main areas – electronics, batteries, cars and rail transit – and as it approaches its 30th anniversary of its founding, it now employs more than 900,000 staff around with world. Over 100,000 of these employees are engineers, demonstrating resolute commitment to research and development. BYD applies for an average of 32 patents and receives 15 authorised patents every working day.

BYD’s passenger-car division continues to grow with staggering speed, meanwhile. The company delivered its millionth new-energy vehicle (BEV and PHEV) as recently as 2021, yet only a few weeks ago it notched up the production of its nine millionth – a landmark achievement.

As a relentless exponent of sustainable technologies, BYD maintains an unmatched, all-encompassing approach, with applications in not only energy use (vehicles) but also energy acquisition and energy storage.

BYD is present at the Paris Motor Show in Hall/Pavilion 5.3, stand A42. The show runs from 14 to 20 October.

SOURCE: BYD