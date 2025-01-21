Bugatti: The Tourbillon takes its magic and majesty to Shanghai and Hong Kong

In June 2024, the world witnessed the ushering in of a new era for Bugatti, with the global premiere of the Tourbillon

In June 2024, the world witnessed the ushering in of a new era for Bugatti, with the global premiere of the Tourbillon¹. Since the model achieved the most-viewed car launch in history at Bugatti’s spiritual home in Molsheim, the embodiment of the marque’s fresh chapter has captivated enthusiasts around the world – from Qatar, to Singapore and Japan. And now, the exquisite tribute to Bugatti past and present has graced the shining lights and iconic landmarks of Shanghai and Hong Kong – celebrating the striking fusion of a land full of heritage and an incomparable sense of innovation in all of its forms.

Rich in history and technological ingenuity in equal measure, Shanghai and Hong Kong represent a fitting reflection of all that defines the Tourbillon. A masterpiece of timeless design and precision engineering, the pioneering vehicle honors legends of the Bugatti story – from the Type 57 Atlantic and Type 41 Royale, to the Type 35 and Veyron – while carving out a thrilling new direction for the brand, pushing the boundaries of possibility for hyper sports car performance.

And so, the Tourbillon blended beautifully into the dramatically diverse yet elegant vistas of Shanghai. A city imbued with countless cultural threads stretching back across centuries, through to the host of modern-day engineering marvels that define its iconic skyline.

The richness of artistic legacy and ingenuity of contemporary innovation are interwoven across the vast urban landscape, but remain fittingly symbolized by two distinctive sides of the city – Puxi and Pudong – straddling the winding Huangpu River. Nestled within Puxi, lies the bustling cultural melting pot and international architectural showcase of The Bund – where the Tourbillon stood proud facing the stunning spectacle of modern skyscrapers in Pudong.

From the other-worldly Oriental Pearl TV Tower, to the imposing Shanghai World Financial Center, Jin Mao Tower, and Shanghai Tower, the canvas formed a fitting backdrop for the Tourbillon, reinforcing its purposeful design. Crossing the river, the rich heritage and avant-gardism that defines Bugatti and the Tourbillon could appear as one with its sophisticatedly urban surroundings in the famous Lujiazui financial district – both yielding sights to inspire the imagination.

Perfectly echoing China’s duality of heritage and modernism, the Tourbillon was presented before guests at the illustrious, stylishly contemporary Kingsway Apex

showroom in Jing’an. Over a series of exclusive private events, discerning customers explored the halo of the brand’s new era first-hand – with enthusiasts and their guests able to revel in the incomparable world and hospitality of the iconic marque. Moving south through the mainland of China towards the coast, comes its most cosmopolitan metropolis: Hong Kong. Drawing awe-inspired adulation from distinguished enthusiasts and media guests in private viewings, the Tourbillon was presented in Hong Kong for the first time, alongside the exquisite Jacob & Co. Tourbillon timepiece – a marvel of design that evokes Bugatti’s latest hyper sports car. A true fusion of the worlds of automotive and horology, embodying exquisite design integration with its unique V16 engine block automation, and fashioned from a single piece of transparent sapphire.

And so, the Tourbillon proceeded on a carefully curated tour through a host of the territory’s treasured sites. Culturally rich landmarks and stunning architecture, like the graceful Lin Fa Temple – constructed to honor the goddess Kwun Yam in the mid-1800s, offering peace and serenity to countless visitors over three centuries – that witness the celebration of dearly held cultural events and traditions, and the emotional spectacle of the Tai Hang fire dragon dance in the Mid-Autumn festival punctuated the route.

Moving through the metropolis, the Tourbillon fused beautifully with the stirring backdrop of Hong Kong’s waterfront, as the influence of heritage coursing through the hyper sports car’s unmistakable form aptly reflected the restored 160-year-old Murray House, both looking proudly onto the island’s serene south coast.

Adored for its fascinating tribute to tradition and modernism, West Kowloon effuses an irresistible sense of dynamism – an up-and-coming haven enveloped in

an atmosphere of urban art and historical landmarks. An effervescent place set against Hong Kong’s arrestingly mesmerizing urban skyline, where modern

traditions are forged and new cultural epochs are born, and the elegant yet striking Tourbillon found itself in its element. It is a future-facing setting mirrored further across Victoria Harbor, into the newly developed East Coast Park Precinct – its captivating sunset views poignantly contrasted by the new

dawn signaled by the Tourbillon.

SOURCE: Bugatti