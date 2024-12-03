Bugatti strengthens European market presence with Munich and Vienna showrooms celebrating a new era

As a momentous new era in Bugatti’s story continues to unfold with its new hyper sports car, the Bugatti Tourbillon, the marque is further reinforcing the strength of its dealer network in Europe – presenting the latest showcases for its esteemed customers to experience the opening of this pioneering chapter, with Bugatti Munich in Germany, and Bugatti Vienna in Austria

As a momentous new era in Bugatti’s story continues to unfold with its new hyper sports car, the Bugatti Tourbillon, the marque is further reinforcing the strength of its dealer network in Europe – presenting the latest showcases for its esteemed customers to experience the opening of this pioneering chapter, with Bugatti Munich in Germany, and Bugatti Vienna in Austria.

Channeling the spirit of heritage and legacy that courses through the Tourbillon¹, the entirely reimagined showroom in Munich and exquisite all-new Vienna vitrine offer a tantalizing window into the new age of Bugatti.

Bugatti started its exciting journey with its dynamic and closely trusted German partner, Dörr Group, in 2015 – introducing the brand’s peerless designs to

discerning enthusiasts in the home-nation of the motor-car, at two beautifully crafted showrooms in Munich and Frankfurt. First opening its doors in March

2016, Bugatti Munich became the second-ever location after Tokyo to integrate a vehicle showroom with a lifestyle boutique – forging a pioneering path of its

own, and demonstrating the steadfast commitment of Dörr Group to creating new experiences for the marque’s customers.

The incredible work, passion and dedication of Dörr Group established the partnership as one of the strongest in Bugatti’s dealer network, going on to

find 88 Bugatti vehicles their home in Germany – from the Veyron, through to the Chiron², Divo³, Bolide⁴, Mistral⁵, and now the Tourbillon.

Moving to Motorworld in 2021, Bugatti Munich entered the heart of a thriving world for Munich car enthusiasts – enveloped in an atmosphere of passion and

innovative engineering, coming together in a new dimension of automotive experience. And now, Bugatti Munich enters a new era of its own – equipped with

the fresh design ethos first introduced in Germany by Bugatti Frankfurt. With a meticulously crafted venue to reflect the rich heritage, groundbreaking

technology, and timeless style of the storied marque, the beautiful space in Motorworld Munich spotlights the Tourbillon for all to see, allowing both customers and the public to marvel at the vehicle’s stunning aesthetic.

And so, revealed for the first time in the presence of Bugatti customers, the reimagined showroom bore witness to an exclusive gathering hosted by Mate Rimac,

CEO of Bugatti Rimac, and Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti Managing Director – concluding the evening’s proceedings with a private dinner to celebrate the

moment and the year’s end.Further east in Austria, the strengthening of Bugatti’s dealer network in Europe continues through another long-valued partner of 18 years. In a city styled by the artistic gravitas of Mozart, Beethoven, and Freud, the marque and Bugatti Vienna have welcomed the arrival of a captivatingly beautiful, all-new showroom – showcasing the continued pursuit of success in pairing customers with their dream Bugatti in the region.

Operated by Porsche Holding-owned Exclusive Cars Vertriebs GmbH, Bugatti Vienna has established a remarkable legacy of success in Austria. Completing sales for 29 vehicles – from the Veyron, to the Chiron, Bolide, Divo, Mistral and Tourbillon – Exclusive Cars Vertriebs GmbH continues on in its incredibly passionate commitment to the brand with its spectacular bespoke showroom.

With the new 214 square-meter site, Bugatti Vienna now represents one of the largest Bugatti retail locations globally. To celebrate the Grand Opening of

this brand-new, captivating vitrine for the world of Bugatti, guests were welcomed by Hendrik Malinowski and Frank Heyl, Bugatti Director of Design – proudly presenting the new Tourbillon to the stunned attendees. Surrounded with a selection of other exquisite vehicles reflecting different eras of the brand –

from the Veyron Grand Sport to the Chiron Pur Sport⁶ – the fusion of heritage, style and innovation that defines Bugatti’s quintessential Art de Vivre was on

full show in a marvelous evening of celebration.

“As we continue to expand on the latest chapter in Bugatti’s remarkable story, our fully reimagined showroom in Munich, and newly launched bespoke showcase in Vienna, are a cornerstone of our strategy to emphasize the importance of Europe for Bugatti and introduce the marque’s new era to our valued customers and

discerning prospective clients,” said Hendrik Malinowski. “Both Germany and Austria are highly strategic markets for Bugatti in Europe. Fashioned in the

signature style, grace, and emotional allure that makes us truly incomparable, our showrooms in Munich and Vienna are exceptional platforms for experiencing

the refinement and innovation Bugatti stands for. We are enormously proud of the strength of our partnerships with Dörr Group and Exclusive Cars Vertriebs GmbH, and we are excited to achieve even more success together.”

SOURCE: Bugatti