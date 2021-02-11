Broad range of Bosch cabin filters for electric vehicles

Last year, the numbers of newly registered electric vehicles has risen dynamically due to government incentives, the expansion of the charging infrastructure and a growing environmental consciousness. As a result, electric cars and plug-in hybrids are also of increasing importance for workshops. Featuring a market coverage exceeding 90 percent, the Bosch range includes cabin filters for most electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on the European market. In view of the changing aftermarket business concerning electric vehicles, the broad Bosch range of cabin filters provides workshops with good chances for additional turnovers. Cabin filters protect the vehicle interior and the vehicle occupants against fine dust, aerosols, bad smells, allergens and bacteria – even in case of electric vehicles. Bosch recommends replacing them ever 15 000 kilometers or at least once a year, especially prior to the pollen and hay fever seasons.

Bosch cabin filters for increased comfort and health protection

As discussions on nitrogen oxides, ozone and fine dusts in cities around the world continue, the air quality inside the cabin is also of increasing importance. Cabin filters with an activated-carbon layer ensure increased comfort and health protection inside the vehicle cabin. Specially matched filter layers of Bosch activated-carbon filters reliably absorb harmful and foul-smelling gases and filter the air separating pollen and fine dust. On top of this, FILTER+ also provides additional protection for allergic sufferers. Equipped with a special anti-allergy layer, it even lastingly neutralizes allergens and bacteria. Moreover, it also efficiently separates fine dust down to 2.5 micrometers in size. This allows reducing allergic reactions of vehicle occupants such as sneezing, irritated, reddened or watering eyes – especially during the pollen season. In addition to this health protection, Bosch cabin filters also reduce the amount of deposits on the air conditioning system thus supporting its energy-efficient operation.

Including the broad range for electric and hybrid vehicles, Bosch offers workshops more than 600 different types of cabin filters thus achieving a market coverage of 95 percent. Adding new vehicle applications, this range is annually expanded. Using high-quality materials and by means of thorough processing, Bosch ensures consistently high product quality. This results in cabin filters optimally fulfilling their tasks.

SOURCE: Bosch