Bridgestone launches flagship grand touring tire Turanza Prestige to enhance the comfort, ride quality of premium sedans and CUVs

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the debut of its latest tire to include ENLITEN™ Technology, the all-new Bridgestone Turanza Prestige. Specifically engineered for premium sedans and crossovers, Bridgestone’s new flagship grand touring tire delivers a whisper-quiet ride with comfortable, responsive handling and precise wet-weather performance — all backed by a 70,000-mile limited warranty1.

Turanza Prestige leads the grand touring tire segment in wear life, demonstrating a 44% better wear mileage compared to the previous generation Turanza QuietTrack tire2 and 13% better wear mileage versus the Pirelli P7AS Plus 3 tire2. A new, deeper tread pattern, optimized to quickly evacuate water, drives the Turanza Prestige’s impressive performance. As a result, Turanza Prestige demonstrated 7% better wet braking when new vs. the Pirelli P7AS Plus 3 tire in head-to-head testing3.

With additional shoulder sipes, wider center ribs, zig-zag grooves, full-depth 3D sipes and a reduced tread-block pitch count, Turanza Prestige is engineered to help mitigate road vibrations and maintain smooth, constant and comfortable contact with the road. Most sizes of Turanza Prestige feature high-contrast sidewall elements and a unique off-shoulder design that further enhance the tire’s visual dynamism, perfectly complementing the presence of premium vehicles.

The new tread pattern is formed from a high-tech compound featuring Bridgestone’s proprietary PeakLife™ polymer, composed with soybean oil. Replacing petroleum-derived products with soybean oil improves the manufacturing process and reduces the viscosity of the rubber, thereby making the tire compound easier to mix.

“Our all-new flagship tire, Turanza Prestige, is designed to deliver the exceptional ride comfort, quietness and wear life to the most luxurious sedans and crossovers on the market,” said Dale Harrigle, Chief Engineer, Consumer Replacement Tire Development, Bridgestone Americas. “The inclusion of our patented PeakLife polymer and ENLITEN technology delivers an uncompromised grand touring experience with our 70,000-mile warranty1.”

With 18 available fitments with H, V and W speed ratings, Bridgestone’s new flagship grand touring tire is engineered to fit premium luxury sedans and crossovers with wheel sizing between 17- and 20-inch rim diameters. Turanza Prestige’s top fitments include Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi A7, BMW X5 and X7, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The Bridgestone Turanza Prestige goes on sale March 1, 2025.

Bridgestone’s development of the Turanza Prestige aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter “E” (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). The Bridgestone Turanza Prestige aligns with its “Ecology,” “Extension” and “Ease” commitments.

SOURCE: Bridgestone