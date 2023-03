bp pulse and APCOA to build EV hubs across Europe

More than 100 fast charging hubs in heart of urban centres across Europe

bp pulse, one of the leading rapid and ultra-fast public EV charging networks in the UK and APCOA Parking Group, the UK’s leading provider of tailored parking solutions with an established presence in Europe, have signed a strategic pan-European frame agreement to open more than 100 EV fast charging hubs across Europe.

Under the agreement, bp pulse plans to install ultra-fast charging at APCOA car parks -‘Urban Hubs’ – in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Poland and the UK over the next three years to help expand its charging network in city centres and further accelerate urban e-mobility infrastructure throughout Europe.

The project is part of APCOA’s plans to transform its car parks into Urban Hubs which will provide physical and digital infrastructure for mobility, logistics, e-charging and technology based services.

The two companies aim to work together to provide a convenient customer journey through digital integration of the bp pulse and ‘APCOA Connect’ app in the UK and ‘APCOA Flow’ app in Europe. Registered users will be able to locate, access, book and pay for their charging and parking at the car park from their mobile, and the car park’s entry and exit barriers will open automatically as the vehicle approaches.

Two Urban Hubs in Berlin and Bremen in Germany are expected to open in the third quarter of 2023. These will be the first locations to offer ultra-fast charging which can charge a minimum of six cars, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will be operated by Aral pulse, bp’s German brand. To make the most of downtime whilst charging, some of the hubs will also offer a ‘driver lounge’ including a vending offer of hot and cold drinks, seating areas with phone charging points, free Wi-Fi and restrooms will be available.

With the incoming ban on ICE vehicles across Europe in 2035, alongside measures to equip up to 30% of public parking spaces with charging facilities for electric cars, bp pulse and APCOA’s Urban Hubs will offer one solution in well-lit city-centre parking where available land is often scarce.

Stefan von Dobschuetz, General Manager Europe, bp pulse said: “This agreement will help us to build our EV charging network across Europe by offering customers the fastest and most convenient EV hub charging experience. By working with APCOA, we’re bringing the future of parking, charging and services for urban life in one place.”

Philippe Op de Beeck, CEO, APCOA said: “Working with bp pulse is another step to achieve our plan to deploy 1,000 fast-charging stations through commercial partners in APCOA’s car parks. Doing so, we are providing customers added services in our locations and make a relevant contribution to the transformation of individual mobility.”

SOURCE: bp