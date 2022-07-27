bp opens its first electric truck charging facilities to support the decarbonisation of transport

First charging facilities for electric trucks for bp globally

bp has opened its first ultra-fast-charging facilities aimed at medium and heavy-duty electric trucks to support the decarbonisation of the sector – where, according to the IEA[i], tailpipe CO2 emissions have increased on average 2.2% annually since 2000.

Operated by bp’s Aral brand, the retail site at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany now has two state-of-the-art 300kw ultra-fast chargers intended for electric trucks, powered by 100% renewable energy[ii]. Situated on the major B9 road, the Schwegenheim site provides truck drivers with a convenient, safe, well-lit station where an electric truck capable of charging at 300kw could increase its remaining range by around 150-200km during a driver’s mandatory 45-minute break[iii]. And the driver has access to additional services such as food and drink for their journeys, as well as toilets.

Emma Delaney, executive vice president, customers & products, bp said: “With the transition to electric vehicles well underway in Europe, we’re now seeing the move towards electric trucks. Truck manufacturers and truck fleet operators are demanding low carbon alternative fuels and electrification is an attractive option. Opening our first truck charging facilities at Schwegenheim is an important milestone for bp and the industry.

“Schwegenheim is a perfect example of what the industry needs – ultra-fast charging with safe charging bays for trucks, close to strategic road networks and a place where drivers can take a break and refresh with food and drinks”.

In 2021 around 1,000 battery electric trucks were sold in Germany[iv]. In Europe that number is expected to reach over 150,000 units by 2030 with the highest penetration in Germany, at 43%[v].

Daimler Truck, who are based in Germany and one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, launched their battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros for heavy urban distribution in 2021. The company has worked closely with bp to provide insights into the required layout, charging speeds, and convenience offers to provide truck drivers with the accessibility they need and a comfortable charging experience.

“I am pleased that bp and Aral pulse continue to support the electrification of German truck fleets. Zero tailpipe emission trucks will be crucial if we are to reach our decarbonisation goals and to expand the charging infrastructure across Germany. This project is another milestone for the electrification of mobility in Germany and Europe”, says Kurt-Christoph von Knobelsdorff, CEO & Spokesman NOW GmbH, National Organization Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology.

bp is helping fleets accelerate their transition to low carbon – one way is through electrification. It believes there are key transport corridors which will benefit from a network of EV charging. The charging facilities at Schwegenheim add to Aral pulse’s growing network of ultra-fast chargers across the country. Aral pulse is Germany´s leading operator of public high power charging sites and has over 850 ultra-fast charge points for cars and lighter commercial vehicles located at its well-lit and manned Aral retail stations, offering high reliability as well as additional convenience services.

