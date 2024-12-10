Bosch: Vehicle Motion Management: new software solution provides early warning for tire issues

Data-based technology for tire monitoring

Hardly anyone thinks about them, but they are essential for driving safety – tires. Loss of tire pressure or loose wheels can lead to breakdowns and lead to potentially dangerous situations. Systems that detect tire condition and warn the driver in time can help prevent such incidents. Currently, the market offers various technologies that can monitor tire conditions. This can be done either directly through additional sensors installed in the tires or software-based by analyzing vehicle behavior. Bosch is now expanding its range of software solutions for data-based tire health and will offer them as part of its data-based service, within the Bosch Vehicle Motion Management ecosystem – a software system solution for the entire scope of vehicle motion. For this purpose, Bosch is also working with partners. In the area of indirect systems that do not require additional sensors in the tires, Bosch is expanding its long-standing business relationship with the automotive supplier NIRA Dynamics, with focus on gradual pressure loss and loose wheel detection, leveraging the expertise of both companies to ensure precise and cost-effective solutions.

Data-based Tire Solutions is an innovative, data-based service consisting of various algorithms that continuously monitor the condition of the tires and provide early warnings to the driver about gradual tire pressure loss or loosened wheel bolts. “With Data-based Tire Solutions, we’re offering our customers a vehicle motion management software solution that covers all key factors of tire health to prevent potential breakdowns” says Stephan Staß, member of the executive management of the Bosch Vehicle Motion division.

Early warning of gradual tire pressure loss and loose wheels

The Bosch data-based tire system monitors each tire continuously and individually, alerting drivers of gradual loss of tire pressure and loose wheels through a user-friendly interface. One of the new algorithms of the data-based tire solutions is able to detect even small, gradual pressure loss in the tires. As soon as the tire pressure value deviates from the nominal value by around 5 percent, drivers are informed and – if necessary – warned. Once the tire pressure has been fully restored, the system can be easily reset using the Easy Reset function. Another algorithm detects a loosening wheel as soon as the wheel bolts are loose by just half a millimeter, which is very difficult for untrained drivers to notice. In addition to providing adequate, early warnings to drivers, the system also recommends specific courses of action. In this way, Bosch data-based tire solutions help prevent to avoid breakdowns and enhance safety on every drive.

SOURCE: Bosch