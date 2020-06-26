Bosch: Changes on the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH

Effective December 31, 2020, Christoph Kübel (60) will be retiring from the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. He will then devote himself to other company-related activities, which will be made public in due course. Kübel began his more than 30-year career at Bosch in 1986, as a commercial trainee. He has been a member of the board of management since 2012 and, as director of industrial relations, responsible for human resources and social welfare, including senior executives. He is also responsible for a number of other corporate functions.

Christoph Kübel will be succeeded by Filiz Albrecht (48). She will be joining the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH as a new member effective January 1, 2021, and will be appointed director of industrial relations. Albrecht currently heads up the corporate department Human Resources at Bosch, and is responsible for senior executives, talent management, and organizational development. She has a degree in business law and an MBA. She began her career in the automotive supply industry and, before joining the Bosch Group in October 2017, her employers included Mann+Hummel, where she rose to become a member of the board of management and director of industrial relations.

Peter Tyroller (62), who has been a member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH since 2006, will be retiring at the end of the year. Until December 31, 2020, he will continue to be responsible for coordinating operations in Asia Pacific. Tyroller initially worked for Bosch from 1992 to 1994, returning to the company’s Gasoline Systems division in 2000 – initially as executive vice president for sales, and later as president.

Since 2013, Tyroller has been coordinating operations in Asia Pacific, including Australia, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, and South Korea. His position will lapse, with responsibility for coordinating operations in the region being reassigned within the board of management as follows effective January 1, 2021: Dr. Volkmar Denner will assume responsibility for operations in China, Dr. Stefan Hartung for India. Dr. Markus Heyn will in the future be responsible for business in Japan and South Korea, while Uwe Raschke will be responsible for Southeast Asia (ASEAN) and Australia.

The supervisory board and shareholders express their thanks to Christoph Kübel and Peter Tyroller for their many years of good service. “As director of industrial relations in the age of digitalization, Christoph Kübel promoted a modern work and leadership culture in the company. He successfully championed the subjects of equal opportunity and diversity, as well as qualification and professional development,” said Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch. “With targeted investments in manufacturing and the establishment of local engineering centers, Peter Tyroller opened up market and innovation potential in regions that are key to the company’s growth, and successfully expanded our business in Asia Pacific. In this way, he made a decisive contribution to the Bosch Group’s positive development in Asia Pacific,” Denner said.

Franz Fehrenbach, managing partner of Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG and chairman of the supervisory board of Robert Bosch GmbH, added: “Both Christoph Kübel and Peter Tyroller have overseen important strategic decisions in their respective areas of responsibility. With great personal commitment, they have made a significant contribution to the Bosch Group’s successful development and earned great respect, both within and outside the company. The supervisory board and shareholders owe them both a great debt of thanks.”

SOURCE: Bosch