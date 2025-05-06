BorgWarner to supply eMotor to major North American OEM

S-wind technology to be used in hybrid full-sized trucks, SUVs

BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, has entered into a contract with a major, North American-based OEM to supply its 400V SW130 (S-wind) eMotor for use on a series of hybrid full-sized trucks and SUVs. The contract expands the global presence of BorgWarner’s high-voltage, high-volume S-wind eMotor technology, with production expected to begin in the second quarter of 2028.

“BorgWarner has been closely collaborating with this OEM, providing continuous, valuable feedback to develop an S-wind eMotor solution that meets specific application requirements,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager of BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. “This business agreement is a direct reflection of our engineering team’s technical expertise, from writing specifications for design with packaging constraints to manufacturing to implementation. We are looking forward to deepening our relationship with this highly reputable OEM.”

BorgWarner’s SW130 eMotor utilizes S-wind technology as an alternator replacement in a high-voltage architecture, featuring a continuous, rectangular formed winding design that enables peak performance and enhanced power efficiency within a compact space. In contrast to hairpin motors, the compressed design of the S-wind technology applies radial wire insertion, makes better use of materials and reduces welding points by more than 90%. This allows for increased scalability and flexibility in the design process, leading to lower costs and reduced packaging sizes.

The power dense S-winding motor technology is designed for hybrid applications. It boasts a 130mm stator diameter with a 65mm stack length, optimizing peak torque while improving noise, vibration and harshness.

SOURCE: BorgWarner