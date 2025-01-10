BorgWarner showcases advanced emobility solutions at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Focus on high-energy LFP battery systems tailored for electric commercial vehicles and buses

BorgWarner will highlight its latest advancements at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi, showcasing a comprehensive range of technologies designed to accelerate the shift towards electrification in the Indian market. At Booth M5 in Hall H2 at the Components Show in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi, BorgWarner will present its latest developments in electrified drivetrain solutions.

“Our participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo marks a significant opportunity to showcase our pioneering eMobility technologies,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, PowerDrive Systems. “With our high-energy LFP batteries and advanced power electronics as well as thermal management solutions, we are committed to supporting India’s rapid move towards cleaner, more efficient mobility solutions. Our global expertise and local presence enable us to be a key partner in this transformation.”

BorgWarner’s LFP battery systems, designed with a robust and modular architecture based on cutting-edge blade cell technology from FinDreams Battery, offer high energy density and adaptability. The different pack sizes are ideal for all electrified commercial vehicles like buses and trucks as well as all kinds of off-road applications. These batteries contribute to extended vehicle range, reliability, and enhanced safety performance and are equipped with the latest self-developed, future-proof electronics and software platform. BorgWarner will also highlight its integrated drive modules, eMotors, high-voltage coolant heaters, next-generation inverters, and cutting-edge turbocharging solutions, underscoring its broad portfolio that supports electrification, hybrid and advanced combustion needs.

SOURCE: BorgWarner