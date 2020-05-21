BorgWarner earned designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2019

BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the United States and Mexico. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at BorgWarner. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™,” says Felecia Pryor, Chief Human Resources Officer at BorgWarner. “We make employee experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers.”

“We congratulate BorgWarner, on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

