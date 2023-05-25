BorgWarner announces investment in Ramos Arizpe Campus

Investment will create 280 new jobs and boost production capacity by 35%

BorgWarner, a global leader in innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, announced plans to invest in its Ramos Arizpe Campus where it will produce innovative battery cooling plates destined for a carmaker’s next generation of electric vehicles. This investment is expected to create 280 new jobs in the areas of engineering, electronics, manufacturing and services.

This investment will strengthen the company’s competitive position within emobility by adding specialized talent and increasing capacity for future electric vehicle application development.

“This significant investment by BorgWarner will allow us to continue advancing, improving and expanding manufacturing capabilities, and above all it will reinforce the quality and reliability of our products in the eyes of our customers,” said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems.

The BorgWarner Ramos Arizpe Campus in Mexico has grown exponentially since it opened in 2010. It currently manufactures turbochargers and exhaust gas management systems for the light and heavy vehicle markets.

The BorgWarner Ramos Arizpe Campus is considered one of the best places to work in the region thanks to its human resource practices. In 2022, and for the ninth consecutive year, it was recognized with the Great Place to Work distinction. Additionally, BorgWarner promotes the professional development of its employees in different areas and fields of specialization. This investment will allow the company to offer a career development and training program for high-performance teams to the new Ramos Arizpe Campus employees.

SOURCE: BorgWarner