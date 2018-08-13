BMW’s WEC Super Season resumes at Silverstone

The third round of the World Endurance Championship Super Season takes place at Silverstone (GBR) this weekend and BMW Team MTEK is ready to battle for a podium position after a promising start to the season.

The pair of BMW M8 GTEs, which launched at the start of 2018, had a trouble-free championship debut at Spa-Francorchamps (BEL) and demonstrated good race pace at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA). With thirty hours of racing under their belts, Team Principal Ernest Knoors feels the team is edging closer to its first WEC podium.

Comments on the Six Hours of Silverstone:

Ernest Knoors (Team Principal, BMW Team MTEK):

“Feels like ages since we left Le Mans so it’s great to be back in the race spirit. There’s a lot of positives we can take from Le Mans – we had a competitive car and that should put us in good stead for the six-hour races. We’re all looking forward to getting back to racing this weekend and are pushing hard towards our first proper result.”

Nick Catsburg (#81 BMW M8 GTE):

“We’re making great progress with the BMW M8 GTE programme and I’m looking forward to getting things going again this weekend. If we continue where we left off at Le Mans, we should be able to challenge some of the WEC stalwarts at Silverstone.”

Martin Tomczyk (#81 BMW M8 GTE):

“It feels like a long time since Le Mans so I’m looking forward to getting back in the BMW M8 GTE. I’ve never done any laps of Silverstone, so it’s new for both me and the car, but I’ve heard great things about it and I can’t wait to drive it. The team has had some time to work on the car since Le Mans and we return with a much better package than we had at Spa at the start of the season.”

António Félix da Costa (#82 BMW M8 GTE):

“After Le Mans, where we were quite strong, I’m looking forward to getting back in the car with Augusto. It’ll be our first six-hour race together and I’m excited to see where the BMW M8 GTE will be. The track should suit us and I’m hopeful we can score our first WEC podium.”

Augusto Farfus (#82 BMW M8 GTE):

“This will be my first standard six-hour WEC race and I’m sharing with my 24 Hours of Le Mans team-mate António. Le Mans helped us big time to get up-to-speed with the team and the car and I’m feeling positive about Silverstone. I think the track will suit the BMW M8 GTE and that will work in our favour.”

