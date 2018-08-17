BMW Welt and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

More than 800 invited guests made their way to BMW Welt in Munich to watch an advance screening of the next installment of Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media’s legendary action film, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”. Appearing with Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), are a number of current BMW models, a BMW motorbike and a classic sedan from 1986. The original vehicles used in the film as well as a model from the classic vintage series, are now on display at BMW Welt as part of a special exhibition. An exclusive behind-the-scenes clip is also being shown, providing insight into how the BMW and BMW Motorrad models were used in the film.

Powerful partners: the BMW Group and Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Since 2011, the BMW Group has been the Automobile Partner of the legendary “Mission: Impossible” film franchise and has now supported the production for the third time with cars and motorbikes. In the previous two films, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”, BMW used its collaboration with the movie franchise to showcase the future visions and technologies of tomorrow. In addition to the elegant BMW 7 Series saloon, the latest film features the new BMW M5 in a spectacular scene where full advantage is taken of its motor sport heritage and innovative design. In another thrilling scene, Ethan Hunt rides against traffic round the Arc de Triomphe on a BMW R nineT Scrambler. But it isn’t only modern vehicles that dominate the limelight. A BMW M5 E28 from 1986 races through the French capital, reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles an hour, drifting round corners, leaping over steps and showing audiences the origins of the latest models.

As part of this partnership and campaign, BMW has been making full use of its own digital channels. Numerous social media posts, a special on bmw.com, BMW TV spots and clips have been published to coincide with the launch of the film.

Special BMW / Mission: Impossible – Fallout exhibition at BMW Welt

Models from the movie – the new BMW M5 in Singapore Grey and the BMW R nineT Scrambler – are now on show in a special exhibition at BMW Welt. Visitors can also see a BMW M5 E28 from the same 1986 series in Bronze Beige Metallic. Movie posters, TV spots and clips of the chase sequences show how the vehicles were used and give audiences a taste of what awaits them in cinemas.

The special exhibition at BMW Welt featuring the original vehicles from the movie will be open until the end of September. Entry is free.