BMW Motorrad at EICMA 2018

BMW Motorrad is presenting six world premieres at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan giving visitors an exclusive look at the 2019 season. All new products will be presented on Tuesday, 6 November 2018 at a press conference from 10:00 to 10:20 am in hall 14 at the BMW Motorrad stand. This will of course also be streamed worldwide via the official BMW Motorrad Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorrad).

The Milan EICMA motorshow is one of the most important international motorcycle shows. From 6 to 11 November 2018, visitors will not only be able to experience the six world premieres for themselves at the 1,000 sqm BMW Motorrad stand, they will also see the BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 RT, which already kicked of the series of new models at the INTERMOT motorshow.

In addition, the BMW Motorrad stand also features the entire model program, an extensive range of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories including a wide selection of customising parts for the Heritage world of experience, the BMW Motorrad rider equipment for the upcoming season and all other products from the BMW Motorrad world.

Press material on the new products will be provided after the press conference at the BMW Motorrad counter and in the BMW PressClub at www.press.bmwgroup.com.

SOURCE: BMW