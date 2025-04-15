BMW launched all new BMW 5 Series with V2X technology in China, cooperating with JOYNEXT to build smart cities

Starting from January 2025, BMW has released its All-New BMW 5 Series equipped with JOYNEXT’s industry-leading Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology in China, marking BMW’s first model to feature integrated V2X capabilities

Starting from January 2025, BMW has released its All-New BMW 5 Series equipped with JOYNEXT’s industry-leading Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology in China, marking BMW’s first model to feature integrated V2X capabilities. This cooperation not only accelerates the promotion of smart connectivity technology but also demonstrates BMW’s firm commitment to more profound local cooperation in China, and the drive for ecological development and innovation within the industry.

V2X is one of the key technologies that are turning advanced intelligent vehicles and autonomous driving into a reality. It ensures vehicle-road-cloud communication, providing a large variety of proactive safety information. The risk of traffic accidents could be reduced through real-time warning of potential collision hazards. The all-new BMW 5 Series that integrate V2X technology will help users to enjoy safer and smarter travel experience and further enhance travel efficiency.

BMW has always been customer-centered, taking safety and responsibility as the prerequisite for providing customers with a mature and reliable driving experience. JOYNEXT, with its industry-leading independent R&D capabilities and extensive experience in globalized product implementation, expects to elevate BMW’s ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ to a new dimension, while jointly promoting the realization of the Smart City Vision.

