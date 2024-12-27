BMW Group tops rankings as most popular employer again

Top talents vote BMW Group into first place again

These days the question of how stable a business is, is increasingly coming under the spotlight. Crisis-proof companies are characterised by targeted planning, the flexibility to adapt to volatility, and good leadership. But organisations that meet these criteria also make desirable employers – as shown by numerous studies in 2024 that rate the BMW Group as highly attractive in this regard.

One example is the Trendence Professionals Barometer. Here the BMW Group once again topped the rankings in 2024 as the best employer – for the thirteenth time in a row. A leading study in gauging employer attractiveness, the Trendence survey questioned 15,000 university-educated employees in Germany to ascertain the best employers for professionals. 2024 also saw the BMW Group top the tables in other global and market-specific employer rankings, such as the World’s Most Attractive Employers, by Universum, and the World’s Best Employers, by Forbes.

“You don’t automatically become the best employer. Our industry is changing. At BMW, we rely on the skills and experience of our employees, take them along with us on the journey and offer them varied and meaningful tasks. This allows them to grow personally and fully develop their potential. This also pays off in the competition for the best employees,” emphasizes Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Human Resources and Real Estate, Director of Labor Relations.

In the current challenging situation especially, the company and its brands are benefiting from their premium products and exciting new fields of activity around e-mobility and digitalisation. The BMW Group also offers above-average remuneration and a host of additional benefits, as well as mobility and health programmes and opportunities for further development in-house.

Other Trendence rankings topped by the BMW Group

The BMW Group also retained the top spot in the Trendence Graduate Barometer 2024 in the category for Engineering, with a clear lead over the remaining contestants. The survey involved 15,000 students of various disciplines from universities and colleges across Germany.

Among business graduates, the BMW Group was able to boost its approval ratings and rise to second place in the rankings. Another area where the BMW Group is improving is IT, and it now ranks fourth, as the most attractive automotive employer.

In the Trendence School Student Barometer, the company rose from fourth to third place, making it the most popular automotive employer again. 15,000 school students took part in the study.

Highly sought-after skilled workers also voted the BMW Group into the top spot as an employer, in the Trendence Skilled Workers Barometer 2024. This surveyed 21,000 employees in Germany and awarded the BMW Group first place.

BMW Group among top employers globally too

The current ranking of the World’s Most Attractive Employers 2024, by Universum, surveyed more than 144,000 students from the nine leading economies and ranked the BMW Group fifth among prospective engineers worldwide. The company also ranks among the top 17 employers globally for IT and business students.

SOURCE: BMW Group