BMW Group: Sportiness meets everyday practicality

New BMW M5 Touring celebrates start of production at Plant Dingolfing

Today, four months after the start of production for the BMW M5 Sedan, series production of the new BMW M5 Touring got underway at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing (consumption weighted, combined: 2.0 l/100 km and 30.7 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions weighted, combined: 46 g/km; fuel consumption with discharged battery: 10.9 l/100 km (WLTP); CO2 classes: weighted, combined B; with discharged battery G). The new model combines exceptional driving dynamics with versatile space for everyday life, leisure and travel.

It is the third current BMW M vehicle to feature an M HYBRID drive train in which a high-rpm V8 power train is complemented by an e-drive with extremely responsive power development. Together, the two engines deliver a peak performance of 535 kW/727 hp and a maximum torque of 1,000 Nm.

“With the BMW M5 Touring, the new BMW 5 Series family ‘made in Dingolfing’ is complete,” says Plant Director Christoph Schröder. “We can now offer customers of our core model series worldwide a unique variety of drive technologies and body variants.”

With the addition of the new model, the location also continues to expand its production of BMW M high-performance cars. Alongside the BMW M4 Coupé and Convertible, the BMW M8 Coupé, Convertible and Gran Coupé and the BMW M5 Sedan, the new BMW M5 Touring is the seventh M derivative to come off the Dingolfing production line. BMW M models account for around six percent of Dingolfing’s total production.

SOURCE: BMW Group