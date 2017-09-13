BMW Group sales achieve best-ever August

August saw a new record achieved in BMW Group sales with deliveries in the month totalling 169,913 worldwide, a 2.7% increase year-on-year. The company also sold more vehicles than ever before in the first eight months of the year, with a total of 1,571,467 (+4.2%) vehicles delivered to customers around the world.

“When we announced our second quarter results in early August, we reported yet another quarter within our profit guidance and profitability remains our clear focus,” said Dr Ian Robertson, Management Board Member for Sales and Brand BMW. “While we continue to see headwinds in several key markets and have the model changeover of the BMW X3 and the BMW 5 Series in China, we have nonetheless achieved a new record level of sales for August. Our nine electrified vehicles continue to enjoy increasing success, with the two newest additions – the BMW 5 Series and the MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid variants – achieving strong sales,” he continued.

Global BMW brand sales in August increased 3.1% on the same month last year, with a total of 146,926 vehicles delivered to customers. The brand’s sales for the first eight months of the year were also higher than ever before, with 1,338,475 vehicles sold, up 4.4% on the same period last year. Many models in the portfolio contributed to these record figures. Despite the current model changeover of the BMW X3, the BMW X family continues to be a major growth driver with overall BMW X sales up 13.9% (457,442). The BMW 1 Series (121,415 / +10.1%) and BMW 7 Series (41,536 / +16.9%) also achieved significant growth. Meanwhile in August, the new BMW 5 Series achieved sales growth of 50.7% (16,762) in markets excluding China, where the BMW 5 Series is currently in model changeover.

August was also a record month for MINI brand with 22,736 units delivered to customers around the world, an increase of 0.7% compared with the same month last year. In the first eight months of 2017, a total of 230,925 MINI vehicles were sold, an increase of 3.1% year on year. The MINI Convertible (23,311 / +20.3%) has achieved very positive sales growth in the year to date, while the new MINI Countryman was the main growth driver in August, with sales up 43.6% (5,693) in the month. In August, the BMW Group released the first pictures of the MINI Electric Concept, which had its World Premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show yesterday.

Sales of the BMW Group’s unrivalled range of electrified vehicles continue to grow strongly. A total of 57,895 BMW i, BMW iPerformance and electrified MINI vehicles have been delivered to customers around the world since the start of the year, an increase of 67.0%. With a total of nine electrified automobiles on sale today, ranging from the BMW i3 (combined fuel consumption in the EU test cycle 0,0 /0,6 l/100 km; combined electricity consumption 13,1 /11,5 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 0 /13 g/km) through the MINI Countryman (fuel consumption in the EU test cycle: 2.3 – 2.1 litres/100 km, electricity consumption 14 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions: 52 – 49 g/km) to the BMW 7 Series, the BMW Group has an 11% share of the global electrified market, far ahead of any other traditional car maker. In Europe, the BMW Group has a 21% market share (Source: IHS / POLK, 31 August 2017). The two newest additions to the electrified fleet are already achieving significant sales: the new BMW 530e (fuel consumption combined: 1.9-2,1 l/100 km; combined electricity consumption: 13,1-14,1 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 44-49 g/km. Fuel consumption and CO2 figures were calculated as per the EU test cycle and may vary depending on the tyre format) was delivered to more than 1,000 customers in markets excluding China in August, meaning that over 6% of BMW 5 Series sold in those markets in the month were plug-in hybrids. It’s a similar story with the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 (fuel consumption in the EU test cycle: 2.3 – 2.1 litres/100 km, electricity consumption 14 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions: 52 – 49 g/km): with a total of nearly 500 sold in the month, nearly 9% of MINI Countryman models delivered to customers around the world were a plug-in hybrid.

BMW Motorrad also achieved strong sales in August, with 10,504 motorbikes and maxi-scooters delivered to customers. This was an increase of 13.2% compared to the previous year. In the first eight months of the year, 113,728 units were delivered to customers – an increase of 9.5% compared to the same period last year. Both figures are better than ever before.

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets at a glance

With the economic situation remaining volatile in several markets, the BMW Group continues to follow its policy of balancing sales around the world, in order to achieve profitable, sustainable growth.

Despite significant headwinds in the important UK market, BMW & MINI sales in Europe remained at the same high level they achieved in August last year, with a total of 62,734 vehicles delivered in the month. Year-to-date sales in the region total 696,204, an increase of 1.6%.

Asia continues to be a significant growth driver for BMW Group sales, with the Chinese market performing particularly strongly. Sales there were up 12.2% (47,385) in August and 16.4% (383,976) in the year-to-date.

The ongoing downturn in the US automotive market is reflected in the BMW Group’s figures for the Americas, which in the year to date are 3.7% below last year’s level.

In August 2017 Compared with previous year % In ytd August 2017 Compared with previous year % Europe 62,734 +0.1 696,204 +1.6 – Germany 21,863 +7.1 203,673 +0.4 – UK 6,377 -11.4 144,867 +0.5 Asia 65,662 +11.2 543,332 +14.0 – China (Mainland) 47,385 +12.2 383,976 +16.4 – Japan 5,345 +7.7 49,722 +6.4 Americas 36,245 -5.1 287,709 -3.7 – USA 28,001 -8.2 225,655 -5.8 – Latin America 4,558 +12.8 32,208 +9.8

B MW Group sales in/ytd August 2017 at a glance

In August 2017 Compared with previous year % In ytd August 2017 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 169,913 +2.7 1,571,467 +4.2 BMW 146,926 +3.1 1,338,475 +4.4 MINI 22,736 +0.7 230,925 +3.1 BMW Group electrified* 7,184 +26.8 57,895 +67.0 BMW Motorrad 10,504 +13.2 113,728 +9.5

*BMW i, BMW iPerformance, MINI Electric

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. As a global company, the BMW Group operates 31 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries and has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2016, the BMW Group sold approximately 2.367 million cars and 145,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax was approximately € 9.67 billion on revenues amounting to € 94.16 billion. As of 31 December 2016, the BMW Group had a workforce of 124,729 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.