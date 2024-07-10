BMW Group posts strong growth in fully-electric vehicles and upper premium segment in first half of 2024

Deliveries of fully-electric BMW vehicles grow by +34.1% in the first half of the year

With 179,557 fully electric vehicles delivered, the BMW brand achieved a +34.1% increase in BEV sales in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Overall, the BMW brand grew by +2.3% compared to the previous year’s period with 1,096,486 units sold in the first half of the year. The brand thereby outperformed its traditional competitors and managed to significantly gain market share in Europe. In total, the BMW Group delivered 1,213,359 vehicles of the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands in the first half of the year.

“In the first six months of the year, we saw double-digit growth of our fully-electric vehicles and models from the upper premium segment,” said Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. “Despite a challenging market environment, we increased sales for the BMW brand in the first half of the year, thanks to our attractive product portfolio. The strong commitment of our BMW Group employees and our robust global retail network have made a significant contribution in this regard,” said Jochen Goller.

For the BMW brand, models from the upper premium segment are becoming increasingly popular with customers, in addition to fully-electric models. The BMW 7 Series achieved a sales growth of +22% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. Also, the BMW X1 and the BMW 3 Series saw strong growth compared to the previous year. BMW M GmbH also performed well, generating a great deal of interest when it unveiled the first M5* high-performance sedan with electrified drive train in June. With a total of 99,517 vehicles sold, BMW M recorded a sales growth of +5.1%. With the continuing model changeover of its complete product portfolio, the MINI brand delivered 114,054 vehicles in the first half-year. This includes the first MINI Cooper* cars from the New MINI Family, which received a very good response from customers. The further ramp-up of the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman*, as well as the market launch of the MINI Aceman*, will provide positive momentum in the second half of the year. A highlight for the Rolls-Royce brand was the launch of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II* – the most in-demand Rolls-Royce model in the brand’s product portfolio. In the first half-year, the Rolls-Royce brand delivered a total of 2,819 motor cars to customers worldwide. BMW Motorrad handed over 113,072 motorcycles and scooters to customers worldwide during the same period.

The BMW Group is looking forward to the second half of 2024 with confidence. This is underpinned by the full availability of the BMW 5 Series models – including the new BMW 5 Series Touring* and the first BMW i5 Touring*, as well as the ongoing market launch of the New MINI Family. By providing a variety of drive train technologies across the product portfolio of the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands, as well as a high level of flexibility, the BMW Group is well positioned to meet varying customer preferences worldwide.

BMW Group sales in Q2/YTD June 2024 at a glance

2nd Quarter 2024 Compared with previous year % YTD June 2024 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 618,826 -1.3% 1,213,359 -0.1% BMW 565,553 +2.2% 1,096,486 +2.3% – BMW M GmbH 51,418 +6.6% 99,517 +5.1% MINI 51,979 -27.6% 114,054 -18.7% BMW Group electrified1 146,483 +8.5% 269,065 +9.6% BMW Group BEV 107,933 +22.2% 190,622 +24.6% Rolls-Royce 1,294 -16.0% 2,819 -11.4% BMW Motorrad 66,638 +2.6% 113,072 +0.2%

1BEVs and PHEVs

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

2nd Quarter 2024 Compared with previous year % YTD June 2024 Compared with previous year % Europe 232,472 -0.1% 460,144 +2.6% Germany2 68,351 -11.5% 130,451 -3.3% Asia 249,357 -4.3% 493,364 -3.6% China 188,495 -4.7% 375,947 -4.2% Americas 120,822 +3.0% 229,302 +2.1% USA 97,135 +1.7% 187,979 +1.5%

2Provisional registration figures

SOURCE: BMW Group