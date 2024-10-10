BMW Group posts significant BEV growth in challenging market conditions

BMW Group: Deliveries of fully-electric vehicles climb

In a globally challenging market, the BMW Group increased its sales of fully-electric vehicles by +19,1% in the first nine months of 2024, with a total of 294,054 BEVs delivered to customers. During this period, BMW brand sales of fully-electric models rose by +22.6% to 266,151 vehicles. The MINI brand also grew its fully-electric vehicle sales by +54.3% in the third quarter, delivering 16,536 BEVs to customers.

“ Our fully-electric vehicles are winning over customers worldwide – as shown by the significant double-digit growth in our BEV sales during the first nine months of the year,” said Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. “We also grew our sales in the Europe region. Our attractive model line-up, which is designed for technology openness, gained traction in the marketplace, despite the challenging conditions overall. The BMW brand captured market share in Europe and significantly outperformed the region’s total market,” Goller continued.

In Europe, the BMW brand delivered 577,803 vehicles to customers between January and the end of September (+7.6%), with particularly high demand in countries including the UK, Italy and France. The BMW brand’s fully-electric models also performed exceptionally well in the European region, with 121,844 vehicles delivered to customers – an increase of +35.8%.

The BMW Group delivered a total of 1,754,158 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers in the year to the end of September (-4.5%). This downward trend can be partly attributed to delivery stops associated with the supplied Integrated Braking System (IBS), which significantly impacted the third quarter, as well as the difficult market environment in China. In light of this development, on 10 Sept. 2024, BMW AG revised its sales targets for the financial year 2024.

Between January and September, the BMW brand experienced strong demand for its fully-electric models, with a total of 266,151 (+22.6%) vehicles sold. Most notably, the BMW iX1* and BMW i4* showed positive sales development. The BMW brand sold a total of 1,583,485 vehicles (-2.3%) in the year to the end of September. BMW M GmbH delivered 146,574 vehicles in the first nine months of 2024 (+2.0%), with growth driven by the BMW M2* and BMW M3 Touring* models, among others. The MINI brand, which is updating its entire portfolio this year, delivered a total of 166,703 (-20.9%) vehicles to customers in the year to the end of September. In the third quarter, fully-electric MINI models were particularly in demand, with 16,536 vehicles delivered to customers, representing growth of +54.3%. In the first nine months of this year, the Rolls-Royce brand presented a total of 3,970 motor cars to their new owners worldwide (-12.8%).

Between January and September, BMW Motorrad delivered 163,436 (-0.9%) motorcycles and scooters to customers.

BMW Group sales in Q3/YTD September 2024 at a glance

3rd Quarter 2024 Compared with previous year % YTD September 2024 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 540,882 -13.0% 1,754,158 -4.5% BMW 487,062 -11.4% 1,583,485 -2.3% – BMW M GmbH 47,057 -3.9% 146,574 +2.0% MINI 52,669 -25.2% 166,703 -20.9% BMW Group electrified1 140,065 +0.1% 409,122 +6,2% BMW Group BEV 103,440 +10,1% 294,054 +19.1% Rolls-Royce 1,151 -16.2% 3,970 -12.8% BMW Motorrad 50,364 -3.2% 163,436 -0.9%

1BEVs and PHEVs

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

3rd Quarter 2024 Compared with previous year % YTD September 2024 Compared with previous year % Europe 219,269 -1.0% 679.432 +1.4% Germany2 64,846 -8.8% 195,381 -5.1% Asia 205,987 -24.1% 699,262 -10.7% China 147,691 -29.8% 523,638 -13.1% Americas 101,256 -10.7% 330,546 -2.2% USA 83,412 -9.2% 271,399 -2.1%

2Provisional registration figures

SOURCE: BMW Group