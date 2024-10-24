BMW Group Plant Regensburg wins “Factory of the Year”

Prestigious industrial competition recognises BMW Group's Regensburg vehicle plant in category “excellent large-series assembly”

The BMW Group’s vehicle plant in Regensburg is “Factory of the Year” 2024 in the category “excellent large-series assembly”. The award is regarded as one of Germany’s most prestigious industrial competitions. BMW Group Plant Regensburg is one of more than 30 BMW Group production locations worldwide. Up to 1,400 BMW X1 and BMW X2 models come off the production line every workday – destined for customers all over the world. Different types of drive trains are flexibly manufactured on a single production line – from vehicles with internal combustion engines to plug-in hybrids, to fully-electric models.

This is the 33rd time management consultants Kearney, in collaboration with Süddeutscher Verlag events and the trade newspaper “Produktion”, have honoured companies that excel in overcoming current production challenges. The judges justified their decision to recognise BMW Group Plant Regensburg in the category “excellent large-series assembly” as follows: “The innovative strength and dynamism with which the Regensburg plant is implementing the transformation to iFactory together with the entire workforce is impressive. In particular, the flexibility both in the factory setup and on the part of the employees is exemplary and an inspiration for successful production in Germany,” explained Daniel Stengel, a director at Kearney and project manager for the competition.

Armin Ebner, head of BMW Group Plant Regensburg: “BMW Group Plant Regensburg is in an exceptionally strong position – thanks to our highly professional, motivated team. Being named ‘Factory of the Year’ by an independent panel of expert judges is both a significant achievement and a source of motivation for us. I would like to thank the entire Plant Regensburg team for their exceptional flexibility, commitment to quality and outstanding performance. Together, we can take great pride in earning the title ‘Factory of the Year’.”

The BMW Group plant in Regensburg also scored points with the use of the latest digital tools including artificial intelligence (AI), which unlocks potential in terms of productivity, quality and resilience.

The winners of the “Factory of the Year” competition are selected in a two-stage process. After submitting a detailed application form with key figures, an experienced Kearney audit team visits the leading group of companies participating. The judges, comprising renowned experts from industry and academia, then select the winners.

The award ceremony for “Factory of the Year” will take place during the congress of the same name in spring 2025.

