How will we be moved in the future? BMW Group Design is already shaping how we will experience Sheer Driving Pleasure in the future. The innovative fields of Autonomous Driving, Connectivity, Electrification and Services (ACES) will open up totally new opportunities and experiences – and, at the same time, herald a paradigm shift in the automotive industry. The BMW Group views design as the key to this future: It gives shape to areas of innovation and brings technology to life. Design also has the power to think beyond the possible and set ambitious developments in motion. The BMW Group already showed this with the first BMW X5, which effectively invented the SUV segment; the iDrive Controller, which is found in virtually every vehicle in one form or another these days, or its BMW i models. They were all the first of their kind and made a permanent impression on the automotive world.

We design experiences.

In the future, drivers will be able to choose whether they want to be driven autonomously (in EASE Mode) or drive themselves (in BOOST Mode). EASE and BOOST moments form the basis for the design of every future BMW model. In a nutshell, the concept is: “EASE your Life – BOOST your Moment.” The EASE and BOOST experiences illustrate what BMW Group Design aspires to and also what future products could look like: The purpose of design goes far beyond deciding shape and form. BMW Group Design creates experiences. The automobile is no longer just a “vehicle”; it can be a place for relaxation, interaction, entertainment and concentration. At the same time, it can also become the ultimate driving machine, enabling customers to experience new aspects of driving dynamics. The car will be transformed into a new kind of living space dedicated to people’s needs and wants. The BMW Group Design is applying the ACES fields of innovation in all their different forms to create this experience space.

EASE your Life – BOOST your Moment.

What these experiences could look like in the future in concrete form is shown by the two Vision Vehicles: the BMW Vision iNEXT, unveiled in 2018, and the brand-new BMW Vision M NEXT. Each represents a prototypical implementation of the future BMW experience worlds of “EASE” (BMW Vision iNEXT) and “BOOST” (BMW Vision M NEXT). EASE encompasses all experiences that occur while the vehicle is taking care of driving tasks itself; BOOST, on the other hand, is all about the ultimate, active driving experience. In the upcoming product range, BMW Group Design will realise a wide range of experiences where these two versions meet in the near future.

