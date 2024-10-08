BMW Group and Tata Technologies establish BMW TechWorks India – a joint venture to drive automotive software and business IT innovations

The joint venture (JV) will innovate automotive software, including software-defined vehicles (SDV) and business IT innovations

The BMW Group and Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, are proud to announce the official launch of their joint venture BMW TechWorks India with offices in strategic talent hubs Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai. With the final signing of the contracts and the approval of the authorities, the joint venture will initially start with 100 employees at these three locations and rapidly scale to four-digit number of employees by the end of 2025, with a strong focus on attracting top-tier Indian talent. The BMW Group and Tata Technologies each hold 50 per cent of the shares in this JV.

BMW TechWorks India complements BMW Group’s global strategy by engineering seamless, scalable software solutions for next-gen vehicles and delivering leading digital experiences. Tata Technologies’ proven capabilities across the entire product value chain, from conceptualization to detailed engineering and turnkey SDV development, will drive key software projects for the BMW Group’s premium mobility solutions and facilitate access to India’s impressive talents.

At the heart of this collaboration is the ethos of “Engineer in India for the World”. India’s exceptional engineering and IT talent will play a pivotal role in developing strategic software solutions for SDVs, automated driving, digital infotainment, and automotive digital services.

In addition to automotive software, the joint venture will provide digital innovations for the BMW Group’s Business IT. Consequently, BMW TechWorks India will expedite the digital transformation of the car manufacturer’s global production network, along with enhancing its digital customer journey and sales processes. Another key area of focus will be the development of AI applications and platforms, which will increase the speed and efficiency of all core business processes.

The JV offers young Indian professionals an unparalleled opportunity to work on breakthrough technologies that will shape the future of mobility on a global scale. The JV’s commitment to nurturing local talent and innovating next-gen automotive innovations reinforces India’s emergence as a global innovation hub in the automotive tech ecosystem. Aspiring talent can apply here to be part of the JV and innovate solutions that deliver a global impact.

Christoph Grote, Senior Vice President of Electronics and Software BMW Group expressed his enthusiasm on the establishment of the JV: “BMW TechWorks India is a significant addition to our global vehicle software development initiatives. India’s software talent will be a great asset for our Software-Defined Vehicles of the future. With agile processes and state-of-the-art tools, engineers at BMW TechWorks India will co-create innovative automotive digital experiences, such as automated driving and next-gen infotainment systems.”

Alexander Buresch, CIO, and Senior Vice President of BMW Group IT commented: “With BMW TechWorks India, we are steadily advancing our international IT-Hub strategy and broadening our global Business IT presence. The partnership with Tata Technologies represents a strategically important step and provides excellent conditions for developing innovative software solutions along our value chain. We are excited to welcome Indian tech talents to join us in driving the digital transformation of the BMW Group.”

Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies, said: “Our joint venture with the BMW Group, BMW TechWorks India, underscores our deep expertise in Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) and reflects our commitment to driving innovation in both automotive software and business IT. By leveraging Tata Technologies’ strong brand presence in India, this JV will attract top talent and provide a platform to develop forward-thinking solutions that redefine the future of mobility. We are excited to partner with the BMW Group in engineering premium, software-driven vehicles, enhancing digital experiences, and accelerating their digital transformation journey.”

Nachiket Paranjpe, President of Automotive Sales at Tata Technologies, commented: “The rapid evolution of automotive technology is transforming the way vehicles are developed, with Software-Defined Vehicles at the forefront of this shift. At Tata Technologies, our deep automotive expertise and end-to-end solutions across the value chain – from concept and detailed engineering to manufacturing engineering and turnkey SDV development – position us perfectly to support the BMW Group in shaping the future of mobility. Through this joint venture, we will push the boundaries of automotive technology, creating vehicles that are not only cutting-edge but also deliver exceptional driving experiences to consumers worldwide.”

Aditya Khera, CEO of BMW TechWorks India: “With the launch of BMW TechWorks India, we are establishing a world-class software hub that will play a critical role in the BMW Group’s automotive software and business IT strategy. By combining the BMW Group’s and Tata Technologies’ leadership in software-defined vehicles and product engineering excellence, we are poised for innovation and growth, offering India’s top talent the opportunity to shape the future of the BMW Group’s mobility solutions“.

The management team of BMW TechWorks India is comprised of seasoned executives from both partner companies. Representing Tata Technologies are Aditya Khera as CEO and Sweta Girinatham as CFO of this JV. From the BMW Group, Oliver Scheickl holds the position of COO of Automotive Software in this new JV and Stefan Flader serves as COO of Business IT.

