BMW Group and Solid Power deepen joint development partnership

Start of the next phase of joint research and development

Under an expanded Joint Development Agreement, BMW Group and Solid Power have added a research and development license as a basis for their common next steps. This license enables BMW to establish an ASSB prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf near Munich.

The broadened relationship provides significant benefits to both companies, including conducting complementary cell development and manufacturing activities at both Solid Power and the BMW Group to further advance all-solid-state cell design and manufacturing know-how.

“BMW remains committed to the pursuit of all-solid-state batteries, a technology which we believe has significant potential for the future,” said Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management BMW AG, Development. “We look forward to working even more closely with Solid Power and adding the capability to produce solid-state cells based on Solid Power’s designs at our own pilot facility. We expect this agreement to accelerate the installation of our solid-state prototype line and our companies’ mutual goal of commercializing this promising cell technology.”

Prior to the installation of the BMW Group’s prototype line, the BMW Group’s personnel will work hand-in-hand with Solid Power to optimize cell manufacturing processes.

“Expanding our relationship with BMW is further evidence that both companies believe in Solid Power’s technology development and the value of solid-state batteries. We look forward to working side-by-side with BMW’s world-class battery team,” said David Jansen, Interim CEO, President and Chair of Solid Power.

As next step in the long term industrialisation time line, Solid Power plans to deliver full scale automotive cells to BMW Group for testing purposes in 2023.

A first BMW demonstrator vehicle featuring ASSB technology is planned before 2025.

BMW Group announced next gen of Li-Ion technology already in 2022

Looking at the nearer future and beyond the relationship with Solid Power:

In September 2022 BMW Group has announced its Gen6 Li-Ion cell. For the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology used in the NEUE KLASSE, the company has fundamentally refined the cell format and cell chemistry. With the new BMW round cell specially designed for the electric architecture of the NEUE KLASSE models, it will be possible to significantly increase the range of the highest-range model by up to 30 percent (according to WLTP). The new BMW round cells come with a diameter of 46 millimetres and two different heights of 95mm and 120mm. Compared to the prismatic cells of the fifth BMW battery cell generation, the cell’s volumetric energy density will improve by more than 20 percent.

NEUE KLASSE will make major contribution to sales volumes.

With a fast-growing product line-up and high demand, the BMW Group aims to have more than two million fully-electric vehicles on the roads by the end of 2025.The all-electric NEUE KLASSE will make a significant contribution to BMW Group sales volumes from mid-decade. The NEUE KLASSE has the potential to further accelerate the market penetration of e-mobility:

This means 50 percent of the BMW Group’s global sales could already come from fully-electric vehicles before 2030. The MINI brand will have an exclusively all-electric product range by the early 2030s, while Rolls-Royce will also be an all-electric brand from 2030. All future new models from BMW Motorrad in the field of urban mobility will likewise be fully electric.

SOURCE: BMW Group