BMW Group and Mapbox strengthen ongoing partnership with Mapbox integration in My BMW and MINI App

BMW Group and Mapbox today revealed details of the new navigation experience released in the My BMW App and MINI App, used by over 7.8 million drivers. The redesigned mobile map interface, built with Mapbox technology, is the latest example of how the long-term partnership between the two companies continues to fuel innovation in automotive navigation.

An intuitive navigation experience is one of the most essential ingredients for individual mobility. With the addition of Mapbox to the My BMW App and MINI App, all BMW and MINI owners can enjoy an enhanced map design, including a light and dark mode, consistent between both the in-car and mobile experience. The integration with Mapbox, built with the Mapbox Mobile Maps SDKs and Mapbox Flutter Plugin, also sets the stage for future features including detailed 3D buildings and the smooth transfer of routes between device and vehicle.

“The My BMW App is designed to deliver a best-in-class mobile experience for a seamless connection between drivers and their vehicle,” said Stefan Butz, Vice President, Development Business Line My Life & Mobile Apps at BMW Group. “With the integration of Mapbox’s innovative mapping technology, BMW and MINI owners and drivers will enjoy a cutting-edge map experience today and future enriching capabilities tomorrow. Tools like the Mapbox Flutter Plugin offer high convenience for our engineers developing for iOS and Android.”

An advantage of building with the Mapbox Flutter Plugin is that it is platform-agnostic, so developers do not have to develop and maintain multiple versions of the same application to support both iOS and Android. BMW Group’s engineers use the Mapbox Flutter Plugin for streamlined app development. The Mapbox Flutter Plugin, which began as a community-supported plugin, is now fully supported by Mapbox and receives regular updates based on customer feedback.

Since 2020, engineers at Mapbox and BMW Group have worked directly together to develop cutting-edge automotive navigation technologies at scale. The collaboration pioneers a new model of software development in the automotive industry where OEMs use the flexible software development kits (SDKs) from Mapbox to build highly customized navigation systems powered by continuously enriched location data from the central Mapbox platform.

Peter Sirota, CEO of Mapbox, commented, “Our companion app collaboration with BMW Group represents another significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize how people navigate and interact with maps. With Mapbox’s advanced mapping solutions, BMW and MINI owners can expect an unparalleled navigation experience tailored to their individual preferences, vehicles, and driving needs.”

SOURCE: Mapbox