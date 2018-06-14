BMW Connected joins forces with Baidu Internet of Vehicles on home-to-vehicle cooperation.

At the CES Asia 2018, BMW China and Baidu announced the signing of an agreement between BMW Connected and Baidu Internet of Vehicles on a home-to-vehicle cooperation. This will further expand the application of BMW Connected – from vehicles and mobile devices into the digital lives of customers. This service enables customers to access vehicle information by voice control and operate relevant functions easily from their home. For example, they can check fuel levels, lock their car doors via remote control, search for mobility information stored by BMW Connected and plan routes and departure times in advance. The voice control function can be activated simply using certain wake-up words.

The cooperation between BMW Connected and Baidu Internet of Vehicles provides further evidence of BMW’s “In China, for China” R&D strategy. BMW has been actively building and integrating China’s digital ecosystem, expanding the implementation of its open innovation cooperation with leading Chinese high-tech companies, and is committed to creating a diversified and smart mobility experience for Chinese consumers.

BMW Connected seamlessly integrates vehicles into their users’ digital lives via multiple touchpoints, such as the iPhone and Apple Watch. It is powered by the BMW Open Mobility Cloud, a highly flexible, cloud-based system. With BMW Connected, mobility extends beyond the vehicle. BMW is committed to building a comprehensive mobility ecosystem and providing intelligent, seamless and personalised mobility services for customers. BMW Connected was launched in China in December 2016 and now has over one million customers and counting. In addition to global services, BMW Connected also offers a range of services tailored to Chinese customers, such as making appointments for vehicle repairs and maintenance, an airport premium service, valet parking, fuel card recharging, a traffic violation query service and a payment service. BMW Connected is available on both iOS and Android platforms. The software upgrade allows BMW Connected to keep expanding its range of services to develop the local digital ecosystem and promote premium services for Chinese customers.

Together with automated driving, the ongoing expansion of connectivity as we approach a digital and emission-free future is one of the central spheres of activity in which the BMW Group is driving forward the transformation of the mobility sector as part of its NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy.