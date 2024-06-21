Two world debuts, including the world premiere of the new BMW X3

All eyes will be on BMW at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed to witness the world premiere of the new BMW X3, alongside another significant world debut from the BMW Group. Both cars will be unveiled at BMW’s Trackside stand from 10:30 am (BST) on Thursday 11 July.

Also seen for the first time in the UK will be the new and exclusive BMW M4 CS, which will be joined on the hill by the ground-breaking BMW XM Label. Festivalgoers will be able to see the spectacular BMW M Hybrid V8 and BMW R20 concept in action as well, whilst the Stable Yard will provide the perfect stage for BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse, the luxurious BMW Concept Skytop and the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA with colour-change technology. The latest models from BMW M will be on display at Trackside, including the new BMW M135, the facelifted BMW M2 and BMW M3 Touring and – taking centre stage – the BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh.

The new BMW X3 M50 xDrive will be unveiled to the world at Goodwood and is the fourth generation SAV, adding another chapter to the BMW X3 success story which began over 20 years ago. The range-topping model boasts greater sporting appeal, visual impact, and versatility than ever before and features the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine yet fitted in an M Performance model. The 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo unit links up with 48V mild hybrid technology. Its maximum output of 398 hp is channelled to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. The BMW X3 M50 xDrive powers to 62 mph from rest in 4.6 seconds.

Tackling the famous 1.16-mile course in the ‘First Glance’ category will be the new BMW M4 CS. Powered by a high-revving six-cylinder in-line 3.0-litre engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, the race-focussed BMW M4 CS has an increased engine output of 550 hp and features model-specific chassis tuning and lightweight design elements. Instantaneous power delivery and optimised traction enable acceleration of 0 to 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

Fresh from racing at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, the stunning BMW M Hybrid V8 will also take to the hill. The return of the BMW brand to the top category of Le Mans in the Hypercar class came exactly 25 years after the victory of the BMW V12 LMR in 1999. To acknowledge this historic moment BMW Group Classic will drive the iconic V12 up the hill. The team will also bring two additional famous racing cars to Goodwood’s Hillclimb – the BMW 318i touring car, driven by famed racing driver Johnny Cecotto, and the BMW2002 TIK, with HRH Leopold Prince of Bavaria at the wheel.

Festivalgoers will also be able to see a BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh at Trackside, whilst visitors to the stand can learn more about the 20th BMW Art Car – the Hypercar designed by the internationally renowned artist Julie Mehretu – that played a very special role at this year’s Le Mans.

BMW will storm up the hill on two wheels as well. BMW Motorrad recently unveiled its latest design masterpiece, the BMW R20 concept, at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and will bring it to this year’s Festival. Presented as a piece of art and as the epitome of expressive and cool design, the BMW R20 concept showcases the legendary air-oil cooled Big Boxer engine at its centre. The R20 can be seen in the ‘First Glance and Road Bikes’ category, whilst a wonderful BMW R255/1 Compressor from BMW Group Classic will feature in ‘Batch 4’.

The Stable Yard – once again dedicated to BMW – will be transformed into a tranquil location showcasing luxury and technology: from the BMW Concept Skytop, an open top two-seater demonstrating truly unique and exotic design, to the BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA, a one-of-a-kind vehicle that combines colour-change technology developed by BMW with the artistic language of South African artist Esther Mahlangu. For many however, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse will form the focal point of the display – the Neue Klasse showcases the breadth of BMW’s future model line-up.

BMW’s latest range of luxury cars will also be on display in the Stable Yard including the BMW i7, the brand’s flagship saloon that has redefined the luxury segment with new levels of electrification and digitalisation. The recently launched BMW i5 Touring will take centre stage in this tranquil space, alongside two e-vehicles from BMW Motorrad – the BMW CE 02 and BMW CE 04 – that provide a breath of fresh air for urban electric mobility on two wheels.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is being held over four days from 11-14 July 2024.

SOURCE: BMW Group