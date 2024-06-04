BMW and Pirelli develop an innovative winter tire together

Up to 50 km more range

BMW Group and Pirelli have worked together to unveil new 20-inch P Zero Winter 2 tires for the BMW 7 Series which focus on range capabilities, thanks to its “A class” European labelling for rolling resistance. This collaborative effort sets a new benchmark especially for all-electric vehicle tires, offering drivers an exceptional driving experience with extended range, uncompromised comfort, and outstanding performance in winter conditions on different surfaces.

All tires at BMW are developed specifically for BMW models in accordance with the highest quality and technology standards and therefore get the BMW specific Star-Mark as a seal of approval. This ensures that tires on BMW models meet the stringent requirements set by BMW, guaranteeing optimal performance and safety. This is in line with Pirelli’s Perfect Fit strategy, which aims to develop specific tires for the cars to be equipped with.

Compared to summer tires, winter tires impact the car’s range due to a higher rolling resistance because of their compounds and tread pattern designed to offer grip on snowy and wet cold asphalt. The rolling resistance of a tire describes the force required for rolling motion, directly influencing the range of a vehicle. The new 20-inch development in collaboration with Pirelli compensates for these disadvantages resulting in an extended range of up to 50km for the all-electric BMW i7 in comparison to a standard winter tire. The technological advancements in the Pirelli P Zero Winter 2 can be attributed to significant breakthroughs, particularly in the areas of tread pattern and tread compound.

“This collaboration between BMW and Pirelli represents a significant milestone in tire technology regarding range capabilities for winter tires” said Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi, Senior Vice President Development Driving Pleasure at the BMW Group. “We are proud to partner with Pirelli to offer our customers an exceptional driving experience that combines the known high level of snow and wet performance with a significant positive impact for our all-electric vehicles during winter times. These tires exemplify our commitment to pushing the boundaries of our cars in every dimension.”

This new development from the BMW Group and Pirelli aligned with their sustainability goals by using renewable materials wherever technically appropriate and reducing the CO2 footprint of their plants. This partnership showcases BMW and Pirelli’s shared vision for environmentally conscious mobility and their dedication to further push the limits of tire technology. The tire will be available for the BMW 7 Series starting from August 2024. The goal is to roll out this new technology to other future BMW models, starting next with the new BMW X3 in the second half of 2024.

SOURCE: BMW Group