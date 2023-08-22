BMW and AirConsole celebrate in-car gaming launch with joint appearance at Gamescom, announcing new game for 2024

Hugely popular, award-winning game show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ from Sony Pictures Television (SPT) to be added to AirConsole in-car platform in 2024

BMW and AirConsole are staging the BMW i5 together on the main show floor at Gamescom, Cologne from August 23-27 to demo the AirConsole in-car gaming platform to attendees. With AirConsole, players can play casual games in their new BMW i5*, for example while waiting for the car to be charged. Casual games are easy to pick up and play and intuitive to control. The game selection available for the market introduction of the new BMW 5 Series includes racing and sports games as well as simulation, strategy, jump-and-run and puzzle games. The portfolio of available games will continually evolve.

BMW and AirConsole also announce the addition of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ from Sony Pictures Television to the AirConsole game portfolio at their joint Gamescom booth. The game is currently under development and will be an all-new version of the world’s biggest quiz show and designed specifically for in-car gaming. The combination of the ease of use of AirConsole’s smartphone game controller with iconic elements from the original game show will create a fun and innovative single- and multiplayer experience. ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ will be made available in BMW and MINI vehicles with the AirConsole App in the course of 2024.

“With AirConsole we bring a great platform for casual in-car gaming into our vehicles, which continuously pushes for new, entertaining experiences. Adding ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ is a perfect example of that,” said Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Development.

“Introducing ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ to our platform represents the perfect blend of entertainment and innovation,” stated Michael Fuller, in charge of Business Development for Games at AirConsole. “The game is a cherished global phenomenon, and its addition showcases our excitement and commitment to pioneering in-car gaming.”

BMW i5 presented with a unique gaming look at Gamescom.

To celebrate the launch of in-car gaming, the BMW Group is presenting a BMW i5 with a unique gaming wrap at Gamescom in Cologne. Its design symbolises diving into the gaming experience down to the individual pixels. The large pixels are clearly recognisable as an homage to the now iconic 8-bit era of computer games. The colour scheme takes its inspiration from the various games available on the AirConsole platform. Elements of video game controllers wrap around the i5 and thus pick up on the unique solution for in-car gaming with AirConsole, where the smartphone becomes the controller and puts all the game-play options at the players’ fingertips.

*Vehicles that can be enabled with AirConsole at a later date: BMW 7 Series; BMW iX from production 03/23; BMW X5, BMW X6, BMW X7, BMW X5 M, BMW X6 M from production 04/23; BMW XM from production 08/23. Other BMW models will follow gradually. Availability of AirConsole App depends on model and country and is part of ConnectedDrive Professional package or Personal eSIM option.

SOURCE: BMW Group