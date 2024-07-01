BMW 1 Series production launch at BMW Group Plant Leipzig

Fourth-generation 1 Series enters production

The first fourth-generation BMW 1 Series to roll off the production line at BMW Group Plant Leipzig is a BMW 120 in Alpine White for a customer in Germany (combined fuel consumption: 6.0 – 5.3 l/100 km (62 miles); CO2 emissions combined: 135 – 121 g/km according to WLTP; CO2 classes: D). The premium compact is manufactured exclusively at Plant Leipzig, in Saxony, where up to 500 of the cars can be made per day. Combined with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and MINI Countryman, this puts daily output from Plant Leipzig at up to 1,300 vehicles. The new BMW 1 Series is due for market launch in October 2024.

The new BMW 1 Series marks the start of a new chapter in the BMW brand’s almost 20-year success story in the compact segment. Production of the model first began with the three-door at Plant Leipzig in 2007. Since then the plant has manufactured more than 1.3 million in a range of variants. As at the end of June 2024, nearly 443,000 third-generation BMW 1 Series have been delivered to customers. “The new BMW 1 Series will remain a key factor in maintaining high capacity utilisation here at plant Leipzig,” said a confident Petra Peterhänsel, Plant Director.

Plant upgraded to increase capacity

Since 2018 BMW Group Plant Leipzig has undergone systematic upgrades. It can now produce up to 350,000 units a year – 100,000 more than previously. It currently manufactures four models with three different types of drive by two different brands – all on the same production line. Since November 2023 output has been boosted by the MINI Countryman. Production of that will rise during the course of this year to 500 units a day, in addition to the 800 or so BMW vehicles.

The increase in production volumes is securing existing jobs as well as creating new ones. An additional 900 people are set to join vehicle production alone, by the end of 2024 Plant Leipzig will employ around 7,000 people.

Dynamic design, new drive portfolio

With a dynamic design presence, completely revised drive portfolio and extensively improved chassis technology, the BMW 1 Series continues to sharpen its profile as the sportiest vehicle in the competition. The front end is strikingly flat and sits significantly lower to the road than the predecessor’s, signalling that more than ever, this car is geared towards sporty driving pleasure. The wide, forward-leaning radiator grille features an innovative arrangement of vertical and diagonal bars. LED headlights come as standard and give the car a striking “four-eyed face”.

The pronounced rear apron with its vertical reflectors, two-part rear lights and black, diffusor-style insert add to the vehicle’s powerful appearance. Inside, the new BMW 1 Series is now completely leather-free as standard. The redesigned cockpit features the BMW Curved Display. The optional M Sport Package makes for an even more dynamic look, as does the special M Sport Design equipment option, available from market launch in Europe.

Contrast roof – a first in the BMW 1 Series

The body of the new BMW 1 Series is available in a choice of two solid-colour and seven metallic finishes. BMW Individual paintwork will also be on offer, along with a wide range of BMW Individual Special Paints. The new BMW 1 Series is also the first BMW to feature the optional contrast paintwork, with a roof in high-gloss black. As with the MINI Countryman, the roof will be painted at Plant Leipzig using a new, overspray-free painting process that is easier on resources. Known as overspray-free painting, the method is currently being piloted and works without producing the mist of excess paint that usually occurs.

The new BMW 1 Series is due for market launch on 5 October. The strongest markets for the 1 Series so far have been Germany and Europe, and the UK and Italy especially.

SOURCE: BMW Group