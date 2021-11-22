Black Week 2021: Attractive offers from the BMW Group on digital products and services as well as selected vehicle functions

Campaign running from 24 to 30 November in 18 markets, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Japan

The event that BMW customers have been waiting for: the Black Week campaign is back again this year, from 24 to 30 November. Over this period, 18 markets in the BMW Group will be offering discounts on digital services as well as selected vehicle functions. Black Week has been a resounding success since it was held for the first time in 2017, and rates as the BMW Group’s most successful online sales campaign. In 2020, campaign week sales increased by 57 per cent compared to the year before. The sales bump provided by Black Week accounted for 8 per cent of the total digital products and services sales for 2020. A total of 22,000 additional sales were generated by BMW customers during these seven days. The biggest sellers were the BMW Service Inclusive offering, the Connected Booster Package and the High-beam Assistant option.

The countries taking part in the campaign this year are Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Portugal, Czech Republic, Japan, Denmark, Finland and Luxembourg. Depending on the country, customers will be able to avail of price discounts of up to 30 per cent on digital services that can be added following vehicle purchase. The offers include the popular Connected Booster Package, which encompasses a number of services, as well as individual services like Apple Car Play®, which integrates the features of the iPhone into the vehicle.

A special highlight this year is the discount of up to 30 per cent on the popular “BMW Service Inclusive” package, which is available in nine markets. Customers pay a fixed amount once and are entitled to all the services in the package during the period of cover of, say, five years or up to 100,000 km.

Black Week is an important part of the consistent digitalisation strategy employed by the BMW Group to offer its customers a host of useful functions that can be added to a vehicle after purchase. In this way, all BMW drivers can personalise their vehicle to their specific needs in order to hack their lives with smart innovations.

