Big in the city! Renault 5 E-Tech electric is named “Car of the Year” by the London EV Show

Renault 5 E-Tech electric wins “Car of the Year” at the inaugural London EV Show Awards

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric has truly lived up to its promise of being made for the city after being named “Car of the Year” at the inaugural London EV Show Awards.

Available to order from January, the pure-electric supermini was awarded the prestigious title during a special presentation ceremony that drew last week’s London EV Show to an exciting close. Now in its fourth year, the London EV Show was held at ExCel and brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and pioneering companies that are all united in their commitment to driving the seamless transition to electric transportation.

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric won the top car accolade in the newly-introduced awards after impressing the London EV Show expert judges with its price, style and versatility.

Explaining why the judging panel chose the Renault 5 E-Tech electric as its number one car, Shahzad Sheikh, Founder of Brown Car Guy, said: “The Renault 5 E-Tech captures the moment, bringing the evocative nostalgia of the past and fusing it with the future in an entirely appealing package. With two battery packs available and a range of up to 250 miles, it makes a strong case for the usability of electric cars. Additionally, the tempting price point of just under £23,000 definitely helped to swing the argument. Plus, it’s just really cool!”

On choosing his winner, fellow juror, Marc Palmer, Head of Strategy & Insights at Auto Trader, added: “Renault 5 for me. I think there are lots of big, expensive EVs in the market, and it’s good to see manufacturers bring smaller cars in.”

Adam Wood, Managing Director and Country Head Renault Group UK, commented: “For the Renault 5 E-Tech electric to be named “Car of the Year” by a highly respected industry event in a forward-thinking city such as London is a great honour. It proves that Renault 5 offers an efficient, fun package that is affordable and desirable.”

Priced from £22,995 OTR, the Renault 5 E-Tech electric references the style of the original yet is also the epitome of modernity. With agile handling, heart-winning design and innovative touches such as the novel bonnet-mounted charging indicator and Reno, the helpful avatar, the Renault 5 is both fun to drive and fun to be around.

Filled with the latest technology, it features built-in Google services with EV-optimised navigation as well as bi-directional functionality with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability. Available with a choice of two battery sizes and with a heat-pump as standard, it offers a driving range of up to 248 miles* and can recharge to 80% in only 30 minutes*.

*WLTP certification pending, expected early 2025.

SOURCE: Renault