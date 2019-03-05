Bestseller, icon, driving machine—say hello to spring in Porsche style

“With each new generation of the 911, we face the challenge of enhancing our iconic car carefully and yet consistently to meet the needs of the future,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. Alongside the rear-engined 911 Cabriolet, Porsche also unveils the 718 T, a 300 PS mid-engined driving machine in Boxster and Cayman forms to the audience gathered in Geneva. The Macan S, with new V6 turbocharged front engine, completes the debuting trio as a bestseller in the model range.

Four months ago, Porsche launched the new 911 Coupé in Los Angeles, and the eighth generation of this timeless sports car is much more powerful, fast and digital than ever before. Now it’s the turn of the Cabriolet, the open-top variant of the 911. The S model features a 331 kW (450 PS; 911 Carrera S Cabriolet: Combined fuel consumption: 9.1 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions: 208 g/km; 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet: Combined fuel consumption: 9.0 l/100 km, CO 2 emissions: 207 g/km) twin-turbo engine that delivers top speeds of over 300 km/h, and acceleration of 0-100 km/h in less than four seconds. Drivers can enjoy the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and with the Porsche Wet mode even safer handling on wet roads. With a design that puts a modern twist on classic elements from classic 911 models.

The new 911 Cabriolet is the newest in a long line of open-top Porsche models that includes the company’s very first vehicle. This body style first appeared in the 911 family more than 30 years ago, and it continues to symbolise uniquely intense driving experiences to this day. The weight of the soft top has been further optimised, and it now takes only twelve seconds to completely fold it away, thanks to a new hydraulic motor – it closes back up with the same swiftness too, even when travelling at speeds up to 50 km/h. Made predominantly from magnesium, the high-tech structure of the soft top, designed by Porsche, prevents the roof from ballooning even at high speeds.

SOURCE: Porsche