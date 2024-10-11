Bentley Paris illuminates City of Light with stunning quartet of cars

Breathtaking Bentley models help light up the 90th edition of Le Mondial de l’Auto – Paris Motor Show

A sparkling array of Bentley models will be on display at the 90th edition of Le Mondial de l’Auto in the French capital from Monday 14 October. Bentley Paris will present a dynamic quartet of luxury cars that highlight the company’s ongoing shift towards a carbon neutral future.

The premiere model on the Bentley Paris stand will be the new Continental GT Speed, making its French public debut at the show. Resplendent in Extreme Silver paintwork with contrasting Kingfisher interior trim, the First Edition model will only be available in limited numbers. This latest version of the ultimate Grand Tourer offers unique First Edition badging and other premium features normally only available as options.

The most powerful road car in Bentley’s 105-year history, the new fourth-generation Continental GT is equipped with the company’s new potent 782 PS 1,000Nm Ultra High Performance Hybrid V8 powertrain, offering 81 km of electric-only range and lowly CO2 emissions of just 29 g/km.

Alongside the all-new model will be one of the last Continental GTs powered by Bentley’s iconic W12 engine, hand-built in England by the company’s in-house coachbuilder, Mulliner. Painted Portofino blue with Saddle trim, the 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged model marks the end of the most successful 12-cylinder engine of the modern era, with more than 100,000 examples built.

The third Bentley model on show in the City of Light is a potent Bentayga S V8. The luxury SUV is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre engine that combines incredible power with impressive fuel economy. The Meteor grey example with Brunel trim delivers enough performance to propel this go-anywhere sports utility vehicle from 0-60mph in 4.4 thrilling seconds and on to a top speed of 180mph.

Alongside the other 3 models, the Cambrian Grey Flying Spur S Hybrid model visitors will be able to admire completes the brand’s model portfolio. The Flying Spur is the brand’s four-door sedan combining breath-taking craftsmanship with unrivalled comfort and supreme power. The Flying Spur is the pinnacle of luxury travel.

The fourth generation of Bentley’s first four door sedan was just unveiled at the beginning of the month. While the exterior design largely retains the familiar, muscular yet elegant design of the third-generation Flying Spur launched in 2019, it’s beneath the skin of the car where the real changes take place – with the all-new powertrain Bentley’s new Ultra Performance Hybrid, matched with an also-new electrical architecture that brings the most modern suite of automotive technology fitted to any true luxury sedan.

The Mondial de l’Auto – Paris Motor Show runs from October 14 – 20 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The Bentley Paris stand is appropriately located in the Dream Zone, in Hall 5.1.

SOURCE: Bentley